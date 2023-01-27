How To Check Online? Simple Steps Here

Home

Budget 2023: What Home And Real Estate Buyers Expect From The Modi Govt

Budget 2023: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for this year on February 1, 2023, Wednesday. This will be the last full budget of the Modi 2.0 government ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024. The live streaming of the Union Budget presentation will begin at 11 am on Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV, DD News. Besides several private channels would also telecast the much-awaited speech.

After Sitharaman’s speech, the entire budget document will be released on a mobile application ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ for the public. The app will provide access to the complete set of budget documents, the Finance Ministry said. The app is available for downloads on both the Android and Apple OS platforms.

How to download the Union Budget Mobile App

The Union Budget Mobile App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store on Android devices and from the Apple App Store on iOS devices. The app can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.Indiabudget.Gov.In). Currently, the app has information related to Budget 2021-22 and Budget 2022-23. The information is categorised into various sections, making it easier to check required information.

Steps to Check Budget 2023 Document

Go to https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/ Click on Budget Speeches Find the 2023-2024 PDF document

For the unversed, all the 14 budget documents, including the annual financial statement (commonly known as a budget), demand for grants (DG) and the finance bill as prescribed by the Constitution, will be available on the app for hassle-free access of budget documents by MPs and the general public, using the simplest form of digital convenience.



