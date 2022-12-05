How to Check policy status, Premium Due Details

LIC Whatsapp Service: WhatsApp is rapidly expanding as a communication medium. WhatsApp is increasingly being used as an official channel in many businesses, and the government is gradually entering t

LIC Whatsapp Service: WhatsApp is rapidly expanding as a communication medium. WhatsApp is increasingly being used as an official channel in many businesses, and the government is gradually entering the communication space to deliver services more effectively. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) introduced its first-ever WhatsApp services for policyholders.

“Policyholders who have registered their policies on the LIC portal will be make use of these services on WhatsApp by saying ‘Hi’ on Mobile No. 8976862090,” LIC in an official statement said. Customers can register their policy by visiting the official website of LIC’s customer portal at www.licindia.in.

After registering the policy on the online portal, follow this step-by-step guide to use LIC WhatsApp services.

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE to USE LIC WHATSAPP SERVICES?

Save the official WhatsApp number of the LIC in your phone’s contacts. It is 8976862090.

Open WhatsApp, then search for and open the LIC of India WhatsApp chat box.

Send ‘Hi’ in the chat box. LIC chatbot will send you 11 options to choose from.

Respond in the chat with the service selection option number. For Example, 1 is for the Premium Date, and 2 is for the Bonus Information.

LIC will share the required details in the WhatsApp chat.

Notably, send the message to the LIC customer portal from your registered mobile number. If you have already registered with a different mobile number on the portal, update the WhatsApp number in your customer portal profile. You can register your mobile or update the information at ebiz.licindia.in/D2CPM/#Login .

LIC WhatsApp Services: Check List of Services Available

A total of 11 services will be available in LIC WhatsApp services. They are as follows:

Premium due

Bonus information

Policy status

Loan eligibility quotation

Loan repayment Quotation

Loan interest due

Premium paid certificate

ULIP -statement of units

LIC services links

Opt in/Opt out Services

End the conversation

STEP BY STEP GUIDE TO REGISTER POLICY ON LIC ONLINE PORTAL

Visit the official website of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) at www.licindia.in.

Click on “Customer Portal”

If you have not registered earlier for Customer Portal, click on “New user”

In the next screen, you will be required to choose the user id and password of your choice and submit.

Login through this newly created user id and click on the option of ‘Basic Services’ – “Add Policy”

Enrol all your remaining policies.

At this stage all the Basic Services will be available under your enrolled policies.

Thereafter, follow the 3 step process for registration for Premier Services. Now add details of all your policies to complete the registration.

