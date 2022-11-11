Friday, November 11, 2022
HomeNationalHow To Check Train Live Status On WhatsApp? Step By Step Guide
National

How To Check Train Live Status On WhatsApp? Step By Step Guide

admin
By admin
0
57



Now you can check live status of train on WhatsApp. Watch video to know a step by step guide on how to do the same.

How To Check Train Live Status On WhatsApp: Did you know that now you can check your train live status on WhatsApp? Well, IRCTC has introduced this feature for the passengers. The new feature has been brought by Mumbai based start-up Railofy. This feature allows travelers to access all their travel information directly from WhatsApp be it checking PNR or tracking live location or your train. So, if you are travelling and want to check the live location of it then we have explained a step by Step for the same. Watch this video.




Published Date: November 11, 2022 6:15 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Jacqueline Fernandezs Bail Plea in Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case Extended Till Tuesday
Next article
Air Pollution Causing Skin Wrinkles Allergies And Dark Circles 10 Ways To Protect Yourself
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

How To Check Train Live Status On WhatsApp? Step By Step Guide

admin
By admin
0
57



Now you can check live status of train on WhatsApp. Watch video to know a step by step guide on how to do the same.

How To Check Train Live Status On WhatsApp: Did you know that now you can check your train live status on WhatsApp? Well, IRCTC has introduced this feature for the passengers. The new feature has been brought by Mumbai based start-up Railofy. This feature allows travelers to access all their travel information directly from WhatsApp be it checking PNR or tracking live location or your train. So, if you are travelling and want to check the live location of it then we have explained a step by Step for the same. Watch this video.




Published Date: November 11, 2022 6:15 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Jacqueline Fernandezs Bail Plea in Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case Extended Till Tuesday
Next article
Air Pollution Causing Skin Wrinkles Allergies And Dark Circles 10 Ways To Protect Yourself
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677