HomeNationalHow To Check WhatsApp Payment History On Android, iPhones
National

How To Check WhatsApp Payment History On Android, iPhones

By admin
0
19


Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check payment history on WhatsApp for Android and iphone users.

How To Check WhatsApp Payment History On Android, iPhones

New Delhi: The payments feature on WhatsApp is an India-first, real-time payment system that enables transactions with over 227 banks. It has been designed in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on the Unified Payment Interface (UPI). Late last year, the he National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) approved increasing the user cap for WhatsApp’s payment service from the current 20 million to 40 million users. WhatsApp received the nod from NCPI in April this year to expand the payment service to 100 million users.

4 Easy Steps To Check WhatsApp Payment History On Android Phones

  1. Open WhatsApp
  2. Select More options
  3. Then go to Payments and click on Payment history
  4. Select view payment history to browse your payment details

How To Check WhatsApp Payment History On iphones

  1. Open WhatsApp
  2. Select More options
  3. Now select payment history and browse all the payment details
  4. If you see that any paymeny is not authorised by you then you can immediately report it
  5. Tap on the payment which is not verified by you and report it




Published Date: December 17, 2022 8:36 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleFamily Of Kerala Woman Murdered With Children By Cruel Husband Seeks 30 Lakh Aid To Bring Bodies To India
Next articleMan Chops Off Aunt’s Body Into Pieces, Dumps Parts Near Delhi Highway; Arrested
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
19
Previous articleFamily Of Kerala Woman Murdered With Children By Cruel Husband Seeks 30 Lakh Aid To Bring Bodies To India
Next articleMan Chops Off Aunt’s Body Into Pieces, Dumps Parts Near Delhi Highway; Arrested
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©