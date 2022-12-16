But before deleting any data, check how much space WhatsApp is taking up on your smartphones. Open WhatsApp> Settings> Storage and data > Manage storage.

WhatsApp Tips: How To Delete All Unwanted Photos, Videos, Other Media Files From Chat At Once

WhatsApp tips and tricks: WhatsApp is undoubtedly the most popular messaging app used today. The meta-owned app is used across generations to share photos, videos, documents and even GIFs and stickers to make communication fun and interesting. However, all the shared media and data pile up in the storage, clogging the internal memory of the smartphone which makes the device slow. To free up space one has to delete app data like large videos, photos, or files saved on your phone which you no longer need. Here are some of the ways in which you can manage WhatsApp media and delete files you no longer want.

But before deleting any data, check how much space WhatsApp is taking up on your smartphones. Open WhatsApp> Settings> Storage and data > Manage storage. You can see the available phone memory and how much space WhatsApp media is taking up.

How to review and delete WhatsApp media

Under Manage Storage, tap ‘Larger than 5 MB’, or select a specific chat. You can also sort media by tapping the sort icon by Newest, Oldest, or Largest. Select and tap Individual or multiple media, and then delete them. Note that even after deleting media from WhatsApp, it may still be available on your phone’s storage. So to remove it permanently remove it from the gallery as well.

How to delete WhatsApp media through search

Open the WhatsApp Chats tab and then tap on Search. Choose the media you want to search for and delete, photos, videos, or documents. Tap and open the item you want to delete. Now tap on More > Delete.

How to set limit to WhatsApp upload quality

Open WhatsApp Settings Tap on Storage and data Under the available options on Media upload quality, set Auto, Best quality or Data saver. Users can also control media auto download so that unnecessary media do not auto download on mobile data or Wi-Fi.

Special WhatsApp tip

There’s another tried and tested way around this where you can take a look at what has been sent and then decide if you want to save that photo or video or not. This works only if you use WhatsApp Web chat.

On WhatsApp web, you can check out the media sent on the web first and then decide if you want to download it and save it on your smartphone. Downloading media on the web does not automatically save it on your smartphone.



