How To Detect a Sun Allergy? Symptoms, Treatment And Prevention All You Need to Know

Some people get a rash or blister when they go out in the sun. Is it sun sensitivity? Can someone be allergic to sun?

Sometimes it is just fun to soak up the winter sunlight or the summer sun. But it is never a fun time to have an allergic reaction to sunlight exposure. Sun allergies can happen because of

Body’s immune system’s hypersensitivity to the sun on the skin

Hereditary reasons (Actinic prurigo)

Use of certain chemicals on the skin in various products such as cosmetics and perfumes (photoallergic reaction)

Certain medications

Symptoms

Sun allergy usually occurs mainly during early summer and spring when the weather changes. They are usually not life threatening but can be bothersome, unsightly and cause serious discomfort. It usually appears in the form of rashes, blisters, or hives. Usually, the symptoms are mild but if the discomfort increases it is necessary to get professional treatment.

The common symptoms include

• Itchiness

• Scaling

• Bleeding

• Red patches or raised skin

• Hives

• Water filled blisters

• Swelling

• Dry skin

• Flaky skin

• Crusted bumps

Sun allergies usually start a few hours or few minutes after sun exposure.

Types

PLE (Polymorphous light eruption): This cause rashes on neck, chest and arms and is caused by extended exposure to sun.

Solar urticaria is a condition in which the skin breaks out in hives with burning and stinging sensation within minutes of sun exposure.

Actinic prurigo: Although rare this sun allergy that causes small and itchy bumps on the areas of skin that have been exposed to sun. People suffering from eczema or atopic dermatitis are more susceptible to this type of allergy.

Diagnosis

It is easy to look at the symptoms and detect a sun allergy but to help find out the reasons of allergic reaction the doctors usually run some simple tests such as

• Photo patch test: A patch is prepared with common sensitizing substances. The patch is exposed to the UV light and then put on the persons back and then observed the reaction on the skin. The reaction is checked after 24 hours and if there is a trigger then it is treated accordingly.

• Photo test: In this a small area of skin is exposed to UV light and tested for reaction to different wavelengths of UV light to check for the exact allergens.

• Blood test and skin samples: These are done when the doctor thinks there are some underlying conditions.

Treatment

The best way to treat and prevent a sun allergy is to stay away from the sun but that is not possible every time or even feasible practically. The common treatments for sun allergies include

• Use of over-the-counter corticosteroid medications and prescriptions creams for treating skin outbreaks.

• Hydroxychloroquine

• Phototherapy to increase resistance to sun rays

You can also take some simple steps to avoid sun allergy and these include

• Stay away from sun during the peak hours

• Apply the right sunscreen and reapply every 2-3 hours.

• If your allergy is to do photoallergic reactions then avoid normal sunscreens and ask your doctor for a recommendation.

• Cover up the exposed areas of the skin and wear sunglasses when stepping out

• Avoid triggers that cause allergy flare ups

(Inputs: Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics)



