How to Make Quick Dessert With Tricolour Twist For Kids

REPUBLIC DAY SPECIAL RECIPE: WHITE CHOCOLATE AND CHEESE MOUSSE WITH SAFFRON AND MINT TWIST
Ingredients:
- 200 gms white chocolate
- 100 ml double cream (ganache)
- 40 gms mascarpone
- 300 gms double cream (for whip)
- 0.5 gm saffron
- 50 ml of milk
- 3 tbsp vanilla extract
- 10 ml mint flavouring
- 3 tbs mint puree or cream de mint Liquor
- 20 gms gelatine
- 50 ml cold water
Method:
- Combine double cream with white chocolate on a double boiler and make a chocolate ganache.
- Take 50 ml of warm milk, add saffron and allow the saffron to infuse. Keep it aside.
- In the meantime, take a bowl, add the double cream and whisk it to a soft peak. Add mascarpone cheese and mix it until creamy in consistency.
- Add white chocolate ganache to a cream and cheese mixture to make the smooth mousse.
- Soak the gelatine in cold water for 3-5 min, and melt it on low heat. Add 3-5 tbs of chocolate, and cream mixture in warm gelatine and blend well. Fold lightly in a chocolate cream mixture.
- Divide the chocolate cream mixture into 3 equal parts (in 3 different bowls)
- In one part, add the soaked saffron mix; 2nd part, add the mint puree or cream de mint liquor; 3rd part, keep it as it is.
- In a square small cake tin, line it with butter paper, pour over the saffron mix, level it well, and let it set for 10-15 min. Pour the plain white mousse mix, level it well, and set it for 10-15 min. 3rd mix, pour on top of the 2nd layer set for an 1 ½ hr.
- Once it’s fully slipped the knife off the sides of the cake tin, and de-mold it on a board. Cut a slice and serve with any berries or sauce.
Note: While putting the 2nd and 3rd layers, the mousse may set a bit in a bowl, you need to just melt it in a double boiler before pouring on a layer.
— Recipe by Chef Vivek Tamhane, Senior Executive Chef, BLVD Club—Bangalore
