How To Prepare In Remaining Last 9 Days? Read Here

GATE Exam 2023: With few days left for the entrance exam, most of the aspirants would be dealing with anxiety and nervousness. Check exam preparation tips, steps to download the Admit card, and other related details here.

GATE 2023 Admit card released

GATE 2023 Exam: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) examination on February 4, 5, 11, and February 12, 2023. The GATE hall ticket has been issued on January 9. Candidates appearing for the GATE 2023 exams in February will be able to access the GATE 2023 admit card from the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. With few days left for the entrance exam, most of the aspirants would be dealing with anxiety and nervousness. Check exam preparation tips, steps to download the Admit card, and other related details here.

IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 Exam: Check Preparation Tips

Know Exam Pattern, Syllabus

Consider the GATE exam 2023 to be a war you will soon be fighting. To win, you must know everything about your opponent. The GATE 2023 syllabus and exam pattern are important elements that you should be familiar with before beginning your preparation. The GATE 2023 exam pattern will give you an idea of how the exam will be held. The GATE 2023 syllabus will inform you of the topics and units that you must study. This will aid in coordinating the schedule for the entire preparation period. Candidates should be familiar with the GATE 2023 exam pattern because knowing the types of questions that will be asked in the exam will help them to stress less.

Examination Mode: Computer Based Test (CBT)

Types of Questions (a) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) (b) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and/or (c) Numerical Answer Type (NAT)

Fix a Study Schedule

Make a timetable with the subject distribution because working randomly may result in massive confusion at the end.

Revision is Important

While preparing for the exams, it is important to revise all topics daily. As all chapters and subjects are important, hence it is best to divide your time equally for all subjects/ topics instead of focusing only on a couple of them. For any exam, revision acts as an important key factor.

Practice the Previous Year’s Papers and Mock Tests

Solve previous year’s question papers and mock test. Practicing mock tests acts as a great source of revision. This helps students improve their preparation levels. Solving GATE 2023 mock tests regularly can help you analyze your preparation. You will be able to identify your mistakes and weak areas.

Be Calm And Composed

With just a few days left for the GATE exams, it is essential for the students to stay calm and composed. All board exams have always had a ring of anxiety and nervousness on students. It is important that students get the right amount of sleep before the exam. Depriving oneself of sleep can result in fatigue and high-stress level with a drop in concentration level. Indulge in extracurricular activities to refresh yourself during the breaks.

Learn to Manage Time/ Time Management

Because the examination is only three hours long, candidates must be able to manage their time effectively. If time is not managed properly, there is a greater chance that all questions will not be answered by the end of the exam. An excellent way to learn time management is to solve the GATE 2023 mock test within the time limit. This will allow you to practise finishing the exam within the time limit.

Know Your Strengths/ Weakness

Candidates must identify and focus on their weak areas of the GATE syllabus. Continue to practice them until your doubts are cleared. It is best to identify and focus on your strong points during the preparation process. Make sure that the topics in which you are confident are thoroughly studied so that you have a better chance of succeeding. You can also concentrate on getting higher marks in the two mandatory sections of GATE 2023, Engineering Mathematics and Aptitude Test, which will cover basic topics.

GATE 2023 Exam Timing

The examination will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will begin from 9:30 AM and continue till 12:30 PM. Meanwhile, the second session will be held between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

GATE 2023 Subject Wise Schedule

Date (Day) Time (IST) Activities/Paper Saturday, 4th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

(Forenoon Session – FN) CS 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm

(Afternoon Session – AN) AR, ME Sunday, 5th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

(Forenoon Session – FN) EE, ES, XH 02:30 pm – 5:30 pm

(Afternoon Session – AN) BM, CY, EC Saturday, 11th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

(Forenoon Session – FN) GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm

(Afternoon Session – AN) AE, AG, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF Sunday, 12th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

(Forenoon Session – FN) CE1, ST 02:30 am to 5:30 pm

(Afternoon Session – AN) CE2, MN

GATE Result 2023

The first exam will be held for the CS paper. The GATE 2023 results will be announced on March 16, 2023. Candidates can download the scorecard from March 21, 2023. GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers. IIT Kanpur is administering GATE 2023 this year. Candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates.



