How to Register, Create Face ID, And FAQ Answered Here

Digitise Air Travel: How Contact-Less Check-In Will Work At Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport

DigiYatra service: To make air travel hassle-free, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has introduced paperless entry at Delhi, Varanasi, and Bengaluru airports. The airport will use facial recognition software termed as “Digi Yatra” for entry, which eliminates the need for passengers to carry their ID card and boarding pass. Digi Yatra is conceived to achieve contactless and seamless processing of passengers at airports based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT). With the help of this app, one can easily check in at the airport without any paper.

Air travellers must enrol in the DigiYatra app, create an ID, and save their biometric information. The saved data will then be used to automatically process passenger information at the airport during check-in, security screening, and aircraft boarding.

It is to be noted that the face ID check-in facility is deployed in phases for domestic flights and is currently available in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi. It will be established in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Vijayawada by March 2023. In the coming months, the government will expand the DigiYatra service to more airports.

Planning air travel through the DigiYatra eligible airports? Then you must check a step-by-step guide to enroll for the new e-service and board the flight using your face ID.

HOW TO REGISTER on DigiYatra Mobile App

Passengers can download DigiYatra mobile app either from the Google Play store or Ios App store.

The passenger needs to enter a mobile number and OTP into the app for enrollment.

The passenger needs to click on the wallet icon to create his/her identity credential.

At the lower right, after clicking on the plus(+) symbol, user can create his/her identity either through Digilocker or through offline Aadhaar.

In another case, passengers’ face is captured and matched with face impression received from the Aadhaar database.

On a successful match, identity credential is created for the passenger and is saved only in his/her mobile phone.

Passenger has an option to upload their Health Credentials too.

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO CREATE YOUR FACE ID in DigiYatra APPLICATION

Register in the app using your Aadhar-linked mobile number.

Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number to verify.

Next, link your ID credentials using DigiLocker or the offline Aadhaar option.

The app will then prompt you to take a selfie. Take a clear selfie and upload it to the app to verify your facial ID linked to Aadhaar.

Following the process, if you are travelling and have your flight details, then update your boarding pass information in the app which you will have to share during the departure process at the airport.

It is to be noted that after creating the DigiYatra ID, you will have to go to the registration kiosk at the airport to validate the ID.

