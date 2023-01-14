A symbol on the bottom of most perfume bottles will indicate the lifespan of the product once opened, and on average it is around 24 months.

How To Store Perfumes Like A Pro

This Is How To Store Perfumes: A good perfume is only as good as its smell. No matter how cheap or expensive it may be, incorrect storage of a bottle of perfume can ruin it in a matter of months, defeating its purpose and ultimately leaving you heartbroken. Perfumes are delicately crafted chemical formulas that require you to store them correctly for the maximum payoff! Here, Dimple Fouzdar, a perfume enthusiast and founder of India’s luxury perfume house Maison de Fouzdar shares her top tips on how to store your fragrances properly so you can cherish them for longer.

1. KEEP THEM OUT OF THE BATHROOM

While it is convenient to have your bottles of perfume lined up on your bathroom shelves, handy for a quick spritz straight out of the shower, this is the worst possible spot for your precious bottle of perfume! The air in bathrooms is incredibly moist and warm, with drastic changes in humidity and temperature throughout the day, which can help accelerate the denaturing and breaking down of chemical components in the perfume, the same chemicals that make it smell amazing in the first place.

2. DON’T THROW OUT THE BOX JUST YET



Perfumes love being kept in the dark, they really do! The easiest way to make sure your favourite fragrance isn’t exposed to the bright lights of your dresser is to keep it in the box it came in. While you might be tempted to display the beautiful crystal bottle on your vanity, bright lights tend to alter the fragrance profile by breaking down light-sensitive chemical bonds within the formula. Storing the perfume in its box, especially inside a dark cabinet or closet can dramatically increase the lifespan of your signature scent. You’ll thank me later!

3. THE COUNTDOWN BEGINS

The countdown for the life of a bottle of perfume begins as soon as you spritz it for the first time. As long as it is sealed, it is as good as new. The minute the fragrance molecules come in contact with air, they start oxidising and decaying slowly. Making sure the bottle isn’t opened as soon as you buy the perfume and bring it home is a test of your patience, but it is well worth it! Leave it the way it is till you’re ready to inaugurate it by making the first spritz.

4. ALL CAPS



By now you must know, oxygen is one of your perfume’s worst enemies. There is nothing worse for your poor bottle than for you to leave it uncapped and open, just because you were running late to get to the party. The perfume’s prolonged reaction and oxidation process as it remains exposed to the air is a definite death sentence for the fragrance. Don’t forget to cap it and box it once you’re done spritzing and spraying before heading out.

5. TAKE YOUR MINIS ON VACATION

Travelling without your signature scents sounds like an absolute nightmare! But you can never tell what can go wrong when you carry a 100ml bottle of perfume in your carry-on. You might be tempted to buy an atomizer and transfer your perfume to a smaller bottle for you to carry it on the go… However, the original bottle of your perfume was made to be airtight and limit air exposure and contamination. Funnelling or pouring out your perfume might seem like a genius hack, but it is the opposite of that. Not only do you risk spilling your scent while switching bottles, but you also just exposed the whole volume of perfume to air, guaranteeing a quick death for your perfume. An actual genius hack? Save up all the perfume minis and samples you get as freebies from stores and take them on your holiday. You’ll have a variety to choose from, without weighing down your luggage or potentially damaging your all-time favourites.

6. PERFUMES LOVE TO BE KEPT IN THE DARK



There’s nothing better you can do for your bottle of perfume than keep it in its original box, with the cap firmly on, inside your cupboard or dresser drawer or cabinet. Keep it in a cool and dark place, and your perfume will definitely reward you for it by smelling great for longer!

7. SWITCH UP YOUR SCENTS

We all have our favourite fragrance formulas, but the truth is, some fragrances last longer than others. Water-based formulas are more likely to lose their scent notes sooner as the molecules evaporate over time. Citrusy and light floral notes are also incredibly volatile and tend to lose their intensity as they primarily bond with water molecules. Notes like amber, musk, heavier florals and oud are known to maintain their chemical composition for much longer and don’t get denatured as quickly. So if you start noticing your light floral fragrances losing their scent over time, maybe it’s time for a change!

Once a perfume begins looking discoloured, cloudy, feeling oilier than usual and not smelling as strong as before, know that it is past its prime. Proper storage of perfumes, following these tips and hacks, will ensure your perfumes prolong their best lives to up to 3 years!



