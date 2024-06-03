Home

How To Watch Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Streaming – Latest Election Results On Your Phone, EC Website

How to Check Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Streaming.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Streaming: The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections concluded on Saturday and the counting of votes will start at 8 AM on Tuesday. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the National Democratic Alliance is looking for a third consecutive term at the Centre. The seven-phase voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, covering 543 parliamentary constituencies, started on April 19, followed by the second phase on April 26, the third on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the last phase on June 1.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Date and Time

The counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on Tuesday, June 4. The votes for assembly elections in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will also be counted on Tuesday. As per the Election Commission, the counting of votes will start at 8 AM and continue until the last vote is counted.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Results?

ECI Website:

The general citizens of the country will be able to check the live streaming on the official ECI website, https://results.eci.gov.in as it will be updating the counting trends and results in real-time

Voter Helpline App:

You can also get updated on the ECI’s Voter Helpline App as it is another way to stay informed. Available for both iOS and Android users, you can download this app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. You will get detailed results such as information on winning, leading, or trailing candidates, and can be filtered by constituency or state.

