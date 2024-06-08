Home

News

How Two Bharat Jodo Yatras Lead To 41-Seats Gain For Congress And Allies In Massive Voter Outreach Success

Rahul Gandhi’s yatras not only strengthened the Congress’s position in key constituencies but also showcased a collaborative approach with allies, resulting in a significant electoral impact.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

How Two Bharat Jodo Yatras Lead To 41-Seats Gain For Congress And Allies In Massive Voter Outreach Success

Rahul Gandhi embarked on two significant yatras – Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, strategically planned a year apart. These yatras were aimed at connecting with voters and enhancing Rahul Gandhi’s public image. The results were evident as the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies, including those who ran independently in 2019, secured a total of 41 seats in the constituencies along the yatra routes. The first yatra, spanning from September 2022 to January 2023, witnessed Rahul Gandhi engaging in 12 public meetings, over 100 street-corner interactions, and 13 press conferences. Covering a vast distance of 4,000 km across 75 districts in 12 states and two Union territories, the yatra was an extensive outreach effort.

Starting from Kanyakumari and concluding in Kashmir, the yatra traversed through 71 Lok Sabha constituencies. According to a repot in The Indian Express, in this round, the Congress contested 56 seats and emerged victorious in 23, a notable increase from the 15 seats won in 2019. Additionally, the INDIA bloc allies contested 14 seats and secured six wins, compared to the two victories in 2019 from four contested seats. Interestingly, the constituencies of Srinagar (J&K) and Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) were not contested by any INDIA bloc parties in 2019, indicating a strategic shift in electoral tactics.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The Congress party embarked on its second yatra, covering 82 Lok Sabha constituencies from January 14 to March 16 this year. The journey spanned from Imphal in Manipur to Mumbai in Maharashtra, totaling a distance of nearly 6,713 km, predominantly by bus. Out of the 82 constituencies, the Congress contested 49 seats and emerged victorious in 17. A significant improvement from the 2019 elections where they only secured 6 seats out of 71 contested, as per the report in The Indian Express. This time, the party allocated 33 seats to its allies, resulting in 18 wins. A notable progress considering their allies’ previous unsuccessful attempt at winning any of the 10 contested seats five years ago.

Check state-wise break-up

In Andhra Pradesh, the Congress failed to win the two seats covered by the first yatra, just like in 2019. In Delhi, the Congress and its allies did not gain anything from the first yatra, losing all five seats contested in both 2019 and 2024. In Maharashtra, the first yatra had a positive impact as the Congress and its allies won four out of six seats covered in 2024, compared to losing all of them in 2019. The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance won five out of eight constituencies covered by the second yatra in Maharashtra, after losing all in 2019. In Haryana, the Congress lost all five seats covered by the first yatra to the BJP in 2019, but managed to win one constituency this time. In Himachal Pradesh, the first yatra covered one seat, which was won by the BJP in 2019. This time, it managed to win one of these constituencies. In J&K, the first yatra covered four seats. In 2019, the Congress contested three seats and failed to win any. In 2024, after allying with the National Conference, the Congress won two out of the four seats. In Karnataka, the first yatra covered seven seats. In 2019, the Congress won no seats out of five contested, while its ally JDS won one out of two. In 2024, the Congress won three seats out of seven. In Kerala, the first yatra covered 11 constituencies. In 2019, the Congress won seven out of 10 seats contested and one seat was won by ally IUML. In 2024, the Congress won seven seats out of 11, while its allies won two constituencies. In Punjab, Congress won five out of six seats in 2021 yatra, while one seat went to AAP. Congress and AAP did not contest together in Punjab despite being national allies. In Rajasthan, Congress lost all five seats to BJP in 2019 but managed to win three in 2021 yatra. Congress won one seat in the second yatra in Rajasthan, while its ally won another. In Tamil Nadu, Congress won one seat in both 2019 and 2021 yatra, while DMK won the other seat. In Telangana, Congress won one out of seven seats in 2019 yatra and the result remained the same in 2021 yatra. In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress and ally Samajwadi Party (SP) showed improved performance. The Congress lost all in 2019 while the SP won one this time. The Congress contested eight and won three seats while the SP contested 12 and won five covered in the second yatra. In Gujarat, the BJP retained all five seats covered in the second yatra. In Bihar, the Congress and its allies had a better outcome compared to 2019. This time, Congress contested three seats winning them all. Its allies contested four seats and won two and lost two seats. In West Bengal, the second yatra covered nine seats. In 2019, the Congress had fought all of them losing eight and winning one seat. This time, of the nine, the TMC won five, the BJP three, and the Congress bagged one seat. In Assam, Congress won 2 out of 6 seats in 2019 and 3 seats in 2024. In Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland, Congress won 1 seat in 2019 and 3 seats this time. In Jharkhand, Congress won 1 seat out of 4 contested in 2019, and won 1 seat out of 4 contested this time. In Odisha, Congress lost both seats contested in 2019 and faced the same result this time. In Chhattisgarh, Congress won 1 seat out of 4 contested this time, while BJP won 3 seats in 2019.

Rahul Gandhi’s yatras not only strengthened the Congress’s position in key constituencies but also showcased a collaborative approach with allies, resulting in a significant electoral impact.







