HP launches its powerful AI PCs with Copilot+ for businesses & retail customers

Today HP unveiled its most powerful AI PCs aimed at empowering large enterprises, startups, and retail consumers to enable a never before PC experience. The newly launched laptops include the HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X, being HP’s first Copilot+ PCs. Both laptops are designed and engineered around the Snapdragon® X Elite processor and its dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU)6, capable of 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) to run language models and generative AI locally on the device.

Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, HP India, said, “We’re at the beginning of a new era of AI PCs that will redefine what a personal computer can do. We believe this innovation is all set to unlock new possibilities and transform the future of work. Our next-gen AI PCs are designed to enhance work efficiency, boost security, and offer personalized experiences for hybrid workstyles. We are excited to see how these innovative devices will drive India’s digital transformation and economic growth.”

As the way we live and work continues to evolve beyond the traditional desk, the EliteBook Ultra is crafted to be business-ready for the modern, on-the-go leader. These leaders, who interact with clients regularly, need stylish and mobile devices. They seek unique AI capabilities to boost productivity, enhance collaboration, and ensure top-tier security. The HP EliteBook Ultra features the thinnest design in its class and boasts a powerful battery. It is equipped with enterprise-grade endpoint security to safeguard data, especially in an era where cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated.

The HP OmniBook X is designed specifically for retail customers including creators and freelancers, who need a powerful and versatile device to support their dynamic lifestyles. The HP OmniBook X series is packed with advanced AI features, which significantly improve video quality and collaboration experiences. This makes them ideal for creators who are constantly on the move, needing reliable performance for tasks such as video editing, graphic design, and remote meetings.

“We are thrilled to unveil our first fully loaded AI PCs in India with the HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X. These AI PCs are designed to create more personalized and meaningful user experiences, revolutionizing the way we interact with technology. By integrating advanced AI capabilities, we are setting a new standard in the industry, making technology smarter, more intuitive, and more responsive to individual needs,” said Vineet Gehani, Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India.

AI at fingertips

• HP AI Companion: The new laptops come with built-in HP AI Companion, a personal AI-assistant for boosting productivity and creativity. With this, users will experience a personalized approach using generative AI to analyze and assess personal files to get more refined, focus responses or outputs.

• Copilot+: Coupled with Copilot+ PC, these PCs supercharge creativity and productivity for a more personalized, powerful computing experience.

• Poly Camera Pro: The new Poly Camera Pro uplevels virtual interactions across all collaboration and streaming apps across multiple cameras. Poly Camera Pro utilizes the NPU to power AI enhancements like Spotlight, Background Blur & Replace, Auto Framing, and more, allowing the CPU to maintain performance more efficiently while preserving battery life.

Uniquely designed for the modern workforce

• Sleek & Powerful: The HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X are designed for tech-savvy freelancers and on-the-go leaders with a sleek design and the perfect synergy of AI-enhanced power and mobility. Weighing 1.3 kgs, these laptops offer up to 26 hours of battery life .

• Modern Design: Both PCs feature HP’s new AI Helix Logo reflecting HP AI engineering that delivers optimized performance and security for AI today. As part of the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio , both devices incorporate 50% recycled aluminum in the covers and 100% sustainably sourced materials for packaging , along with EPEAT® Climate+ Gold Registration and ENERGY STAR® Certification.

Work Securely

As AI advances, trusted security measures are essential for AI PCs. Commercial users can confidently do their best work from anywhere on the HP EliteBook Ultra, with Wolf Pro Security Next Gen Antivirus (NGAV), which harnesses the power of machine learning to defend against new and known threats. As a Microsoft Secured-Core PC, the device is designed to protect the PC down to the firmware level with hardware security features that shield user credentials and other critical data.

Pricing & Availability:

• The HP Elitebook Ultra is available in HP World Stores and HP Online stores at a starting price of Rs. 1,69,934 in Atmospheric blue colour.

• The HP OmniBook X is available in HP World Stores and HP Online stores at a starting price of Rs. 1,39,999 in Meteor Silver colour.