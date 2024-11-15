HPCL Partners with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to Feed 1000 School Children for a Year

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has partnered with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to support 1000 students of government and government-aided schools at Jodhpur, Lucknow and Vishakhapatnam under their CSR initiative.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on November 07, 2024 by Mr. Rajeev Goel, Executive Director – CSR & PRCC, HPCL and Mr. Dhananjay Ganjoo, Chief Marketing Officer, The Akshaya Patra Foundation which is a non-profit organisation focused on providing unlimited food for education of school children as the implementing partner of the PM POSHAN programme.

The initiative would help provide hot and nutritious meals to students and ensure their holistic health and well-being.

“At HPCL, we are committed to supporting the young citizens of our country in their efforts to fulfil their aspirations. We hope that the initiative goes a long way in not just fulfilling the nutritional needs of the children but also ensuring better results in their educational endeavours.”, said Mr Rajeev Goel, ED-CSR&PRCC on the occasion.

“At The Akshaya Patra Foundation, we firmly believe that nutrition should not hinder a child from achieving their dreams,” said Mr. Dhananjay Ganjoo, Chief Marketing Officer of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, “We are deeply grateful to Mr. Rajeev Goel and HPCL for their understanding of our initiatives and enabling us to further reach more children, ensuring their nourishment and a lasting impact on their futures.”

The partnership between HPCL and The Akshaya Patra Foundation aims to establish a linear correlation between education and nutrition. It further would encourage children to increase their participation in school and enhance their nutrition status. Through this shared commitment, both organizations are contributing to a future where education and health go hand in hand, empowering the next generation to lower their drop-out rates to reach their fullest potential for a brighter tomorrow.

About HPCL

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), enjoys approximately 20.29% market share in India, and has a strong presence in refining and marketing petroleum products in the country. The Company owns and operates refineries in Mumbai and Visakhapatnam, with designed capacities of 9.5 MMTPA and 13.7 MMTPA, respectively. HPCL has a vast marketing network of 19 Zonal offices in major cities and 145 Regional Offices facilitated by supply and distribution infrastructures and customer touchpoints nationwide. The Company has Indias second-largest petroleum product pipeline network, with a network length of 5,134 km.

Under CSR HPCL supports projects that create empowered individuals and communities through sustainable social and economic development. Corporation has been successful in bringing positive changes in the lives of the most vulnerable and marginalized section of society such as children with special needs, girl children from tribal areas, socially disadvantaged groups, unemployed, women etc.

About The Akshaya Patra Foundation

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation that strives to address classroom hunger and malnutrition in India. By implementing the PM POSHAN Scheme in government and government-aided schools, Akshaya Patra aims to fight hunger and, at the same time, bring children to school. Since 2000, Akshaya Patra has worked towards reaching out to children with wholesome food every single school day. The Foundation is continuously leveraging technology to cater to millions of children. Its state-of-the-art kitchens have become a subject of study and attract curious visitors from around the world.

As an implementing partner of the PM POSHAN with support of the Government of India and various State Governments, Akshaya Patra has grown from humble beginnings serving just 1,500 school children across five schools to becoming one of the largest (not-for-profit run) school feeding programme, serving wholesome food to over 2.2 million children from 23,000+ schools across 16 states and 2 union territories in India.

For more details, please log on: www.akshayapatra.org.