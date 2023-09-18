HR Anexi Summit – Futurescope 2023: Shaping the Future of HR, Technology, Business, and Leadership

The HR Anexi Summit 2023 – Futurescope, a 2-day summit organized by HR Anexi, a leading strategic HR and business consulting firm, brought together Business Owners, CEOs, C-Suite Executives, CHROs, VPs of HR/Learning & Development from various sectors to offer invaluable perspectives on the future and ever-evolving landscape of technology, business, and leadership.

At the HR Anexi Summit 2023 – Futurescope, which was held in Mumbai recently

The summit was held on the 13th and 15th of September at the Jio Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai and delved into critical subjects that are shaping the HR landscape through 3 thought-provoking sessions: Driving Sustainable Growth: Maximizing Your Muscle, The Utopian Movement: Taming the AI Wave and Building the Next Workforce with The Next WorkForce.

The key speakers at the summit included Shashi Kiran Shetty, Founder & Chairman, Allcargo Group; Dr. Tulsi Jayakumar, Executive Director, Centre for Family Business & Entrepreneurship, SPJMIR; Dr. C. Jayakumar, Executive Vice President & CHRO, Larsen & Toubro; Vikram Bector, President & CHRO, Piramal Group; Vikram Tandon, Group CHRO, Adani Group; Dr. Sujatha Sudheendra, Head CHRO, Aditya Birla Finance Limited; Anand Mahurkar, Founder & CEO, Findability Sciences; Mukesh Jain- CTO, VP & Global Head of People Analytics, Capgemini; Vaibhav Goyal, Co-founder & CEO, Predixion AI; Bharat Goenka, Vice Chairperson, Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; Tejas Goenka, M.D., Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd; Hamza Arsiwala, Chairman and Managing Director, Stelmec Limited; Villy Doctor, Founder and Managing Trustee, Light of Life Trust, Co-founder ORMAX Consultants and Ashdin Doctor, Trustee, Light of Life Trust and Director Ormax Consultants.

Speaking about HR Anexi Summit 2023 – Futurescope, Dr. Ashish Arora, Managing Director of HR Anexi said, “The future is a relentless river, forever flowing and evolving, and most of us have a shaded lens and limited foresight and preparedness for what the future holds. Business leaders in todays every changing world, need to be weavers of foresight to craft a resilient fabric of readiness to navigate the shifting patterns of the future.“

“Our Annual Summit 2023 – titled Futurescope was an effort to get senior business leaders to share perspectives and explore/scope out the future in the context of People management (People are not just assets, but asset creators); AI (how people who dont adapt to AI will be extinct soon), Holistic Wellbeing (Wellbeing is not one size fit all and is individualized equation) and managing generational dynamics in family businesses,” Arora added further.

In a challenging business landscape marked by factors like inflation and sluggish growth, companies often resort to downsizing their workforce as a part of their cost cutting strategy. However, as per the opinion of Dr. Sujatha Sudheendra – Head – CHRO, Aditya Birla Finance Limited and Vikram Tandon, Group CHRO, Adani Group, this approach grossly undermines the immense value of human capital and its potential to drive growth and innovation. Instead, companies should focus on foreseeing the trends and upskilling and reskilling their workforce so that they are well equipped to tackle various types of organizational challenges.

Regarding the AI wave, the panel recommended that organizations should view AI as a valuable resource and employees should embrace AI as a skill to stay competitive. This was aptly summed up by Anand Mahurkar- Founder & CEO, Findability Sciences who was of the opinion that “In the rapidly evolving landscape of technology and business, its essential to recognize that Artificial Intelligence is not a threat but a powerful tool. In the future, AI will not replace humans; rather, it will empower those who understand and harness its capabilities. At Findability Sciences, we believe that AI should be embraced as a transformative force that augments human ingenuity, enabling us to reach unprecedented heights of innovation and efficiency. By mastering AI, individuals and organizations alike can position themselves at the forefront of progress, driving positive change and shaping a future where human potential is amplified by the limitless possibilities of AI.”

The summit also highlighted the importance of wellbeing in enhancing productivity and performance. The session titled ‘WAW 2023: Wellbeing Awards For Workplaces‘ featured wellbeing experts sharing their insights on how to create a culture of wellbeing in organizations. The speakers emphasized that wellbeing is not just about physical health but also about mental, emotional and financial wellbeing. They suggested that organizations should adopt a holistic approach to wellbeing that includes mindfulness practices, stress management techniques, positive psychology interventions and social support systems.

The summit also addressed the unique challenges faced by family-run businesses in India. The session titled ‘Building The Next Workforce With The Next Workforce‘ featured family business leaders sharing their experiences and learnings on how to overcome the hurdles of succession planning, governance structures, professionalization and innovation.

The speakers shared that family businesses have a distinct advantage of having a strong vision, values and culture that can help them sustain growth in the long run. However, they also need to embrace change and adapt to the changing market dynamics by leveraging technology, diversifying their portfolio and engaging with external stakeholders.

The highlight of the summit was WAW 2023: Wellbeing Awards For Workplaces. The awards which were constituted by HR Anexi in partnership with Mentoria – an online career guidance and mentorship platform aim to recognize companies who have shown exceptional commitment towards promoting work life balance practices and employee wellbeing.

The WAW 2023 Wellbeing Awards winners included companies that were feted for implementing some remarkable initiatives for their employees in the areas of gender affirmation and financial planning, among others.

The winners of WAW 2023: Wellbeing Awards were presented in 2 categories.

Category A – companies with 100-1,000 employees – Winners – Diatrends Jewellery Pvt Limited and GrexIT

Category B companies with 100-1,000 employees – Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co. Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Servicess

About HR Anexi

HR Anexi is a leading strategic HR and business consulting firm that partners with organizations to achieve transformation and growth. HR Anexi offers a range of services including HR strategy, talent management, leadership development, organizational development, employee engagement, performance management, coaching and mentoring. HR Anexi has worked with over 500 clients across various sectors and geographies and has won several awards and accolades for its excellence and innovation.

For more information about HR Anexi, please visit www.hranexi.com.

Like this: Like Loading...