Hrithik Roshan Birthday: 5 Times When Vikram Vedha Actor Proved That He Is a Perfect Family Man

Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Bollywood’s handsome hunk and the most talented actors Hrithik Roshan has turned 49 today. The actor apart from his fine acting skills is also known for his unmatchable looks, his fitness, effortless dance moves and his onscreen charm. He started his career form 2001 film Kaho Na Pyar Hai that turned out to be a super hit and since then he has given series of blockbusters like Dhoom 2, Bang Bang, War, Jodha Akbar and many more. Well, the fighter actor keeps making headlines for both his personal and professional life. The actor is currently dating actress and singer Saba Azad after his separation from his wife Sussanne Khan and is in a happy space now. Well, apart from being a great actor and all the controversies surrounding him, Hrithik Roshan is a family man too. On his birthday let’s take a look at some beautiful moments of the actor with his family where he proved that he is the perfect family man. Watch video.



