Hrithik Roshan Grooves to Ek Pal Ka Jeena at Red Sea International Film Festival as Audiences go Berserk

Hrithik Roshan recently grooved to Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai at Red Sea International Film Festival.

Hrithik Roshan Grooves to Ek Pal Ka Jeena in Jeddah: Hrithik Roshan mad a breathtaking entry at the Red Sea International Film Festival as he was hailed by fans for his dapper look. As soon as the actor arrived at the venue and stepped out of his car, the crowd went berserk as they cheered up for him. The Vikram Vedha actors stylish fashion statement is already breaking the internet. Hrithik leaves no stones unturned when it comes to treating the audiences with his charm and charisma. The global films festival at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia also witnessed the actor’s killer dance moves.

During his live interview, the anchor introduced Hrithik as the world’s best dancer and requested him to teach them his dance moves. The actor was game to groove on Ek Pal Ka Jeena from his debut Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai like a true sport. As he showcased his signature move from the Rakesh Roshan directorial the audiences went bonkers. Hrithik also met action-star Jackie Chan and posed with him for the shutterbugs as well.

The actor will next be seen in Sidharth Anand’s Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

