Hrithik Roshans Chiseled Eight-Pack Abs Break The Internet Fans Say Bohot Hard at 48

Hrithik Roshan’s chiseled eight-pack abs avatar from his new movie Fighter is breaking the internet.

Hrithik Roshan’s Eight-Pack Abs Break The Internet: Hrithik Roshan is known for his perfection and discipline when it comes to professionalism. The actor who follows a strict health and fitness regime recently shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle. Hrithik can be seen flaunting his eight-pack abs and celebs and netizens went gaga over his chiseled physique. The Fighter actor is known for doing action-oriented roles in movies like Krrish 3, Bang Bang, War and Vikram Vedha. His slick and stylish action role in Dhoom 2 also showcased his ripped off physique apart from his dancing skills. As he is working on Sidharth Anand’s Fighter co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. He has once again been regular with her gym routine.

HRITHIK ROSHAN SHARES CHISELED EIGHT-PACK-ABS LOOK

Sharing a picture of himself as he removed his t-shirt, the actor’s eight-pack abs are the perfect Monday motivation to workout. Hrithik captioned his post as, “Alright. Let’s go. #2023.” Varun Dhawan wrote, “Okay then .” While Anil Kapoor commented, “Here comes the real fighter .” A fan even wrote, “Bohot hard at 48.”

CHECK OUT TWITTER REACTION TO HRITHIK ROSHAN’S CHISELED AVATAR:

YRF’s Pathaan and Tiger 3 are said to be part of its spy universe linked to Hrithik’s 2019 blockbuster War. Speculations are rife at the rumour mills about a sequel to the film.

For more updates on Hrithik Roshan, check out this space at India.com.




Published Date: January 2, 2023 3:11 PM IST





