HT Labs Shines at e4m Indian Digital Marketing Awards 2024 in Mumbai, Wins 3 Gold and 1 Silver

HT Labs, part of the Hindustan Media Venture Limited, is delighted to announce that it has been honored with four awards in major categories at Exchange4Media’s Indian Digital Marketing Awards 2024 on 19th July, 2024 in Mumbai. With six shortlists in total, HT Labs secured the win for Best Innovator along with awards for Best Integrated Media Campaign – Product/ Services, Best Digital Innovation and Best App Development.

Mr. Avinash Mudaliar, Founder and CEO, OTTplay (centre) with team members, showcase their wins

Identifying and catering to the B2B & B2C need gaps, HT Labs has been constantly and creatively innovating to provide users with solutions to understand their preferences and behaviours. HT Labs has built exciting products driven by Deep Tech and AI, right from OTTplay – for movie and TV buffs, Slurrp – for Foodies and Dieters, and HT School – for school goers, among others. Delivering end-to-end conceptualization, testing, product launch and growth, it is a unique innovation hub, supporting products built to democratize and personalize content discovery. Securing the Gold award for Best Innovator, HT Labs also highlights OTTplay and Slurrps growing user base and content integration.

OTTplay’s content and price-proposition led creative strategy and convenient entertainment with bundled OTT offerings for their users has been a crucial business driver. For its efforts towards enhancing the user experience on their app with OTT specific content and LIVE TV search along with an engaging interface featuring the latest updates in the OTT ecosystem, OTTplay was conferred the Gold awards for Best Integrated Media Campaign – Product/ Services and Best Digital Innovation. Their focus on leveraging technology ensuring a seamless experience for the viewers also earned them the Silver award for Best App Development.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and Co-founder of OTTplay, said, “We are incredibly honored to receive these prestigious awards by Exchange4Media. These award wins are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who continually strive to push the boundaries and contribute to our collective success. Our focus remains on delivering the best viewing and streaming experience for our users across languages and genres, and these multiple recognitions motivate us to keep innovating for constant growth and improvement.”

Out of the six total shortlists, OTTplay was recognized with prominent awards, from categories highlighting the digital advancement and tech innovation in the media & entertainment industry.

OTTplay has rapidly grown since its inception, offering a diverse array of content that appeals to a wide audience. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, the platform has set new standards in the industry, attracting millions of new subscribers over the years. It has also recently expanded its regional presence with multiple partnerships with other streaming platforms and internet service providers and has been consistently raising the bar with its unique offerings for the consumers to have binge-watching pleasures.

About OTTplay

OTTplay is India’s foremost OTT content discovery and streaming platform, dedicated to simplifying the viewing experience by aggregating content from 40+ OTTs. With an extensive library spanning various genres and languages, OTTplay offers personalized recommendations, ensuring users can easily discover and enjoy content that suits their preferences.