CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — HuFriedyGroup will debut the newest addition to its PWR portfolio, PWR Air, at the 2026 Chicago Midwinter Meeting, marking a significant moment in the company’s continued evolution and renewed focus on comprehensive dental care. Alongside the product launch, attendees will be invited to experience PWR Air firsthand through a unique Mobile Air Polishing Experience. Designed to support efficient, high-quality air polishing, PWR Air helps clinicians elevate everyday preventive and implant care while integrating seamlessly into existing workflows. As part of the growing PWR family, the device reinforces HuFriedyGroup’s commitment to practical innovation that improves clinical outcomes and patient experience. Key benefits of PWR Air include:
HuFriedyGroup is a global manufacturer of high-quality dental instruments, infection prevention products, instrument management systems, and conscious sedation equipment. Founded in 1908 and headquartered in Chicago, the company provides more than 45,000 products across approximately 100 countries, supported by our 1,500 employees. Its brands, Hu-Friedy, Crosstex, Accutron, Palmero, SS White, and Omnia are internationally recognized for their high quality, performance, and reliability. Media Contact: Heather Kahl
Global Marketing and Communications Director
[email protected] SOURCE HuFriedyGroup
- Biofilm disruption to support effective preventive care
- Stain removal for consistent, polished clinical results
- Implant maintenance designed to support long-term implant health
HuFriedyGroup is a global manufacturer of high-quality dental instruments, infection prevention products, instrument management systems, and conscious sedation equipment. Founded in 1908 and headquartered in Chicago, the company provides more than 45,000 products across approximately 100 countries, supported by our 1,500 employees. Its brands, Hu-Friedy, Crosstex, Accutron, Palmero, SS White, and Omnia are internationally recognized for their high quality, performance, and reliability. Media Contact: Heather Kahl
Global Marketing and Communications Director
[email protected] SOURCE HuFriedyGroup
Source link
Leave a Reply