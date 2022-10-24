Monday, October 24, 2022
Huge Black Cloud Swirls Up To Form Tornado, Roof Of Buildings Flies Off

New Delhi: A mini tornado hit the village of Bihucourt near the port of Calais in France, causing damage to few buildings in the areas. Videos of the moment the mini tornado made its landfall in the area had gone viral on social media.Also Read – Viral Video: Unusual Landspout Tornado Emerges in Canada Town, Leaves Netizens Baffled. Watch

The video footage showed a huge black cloud swirling up to form a tornado in Bihucourt. Several homes and infrastructures were damaged during the tornado storm, according to a report by news agency Reuters. Injuries have also been reported due to the tornado.

Video: Mini Tornado strikes northern France





