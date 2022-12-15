Huge Python Attacks Man, Bites His Face. Watch How His Family Tries To Save Him

Trending News: The reticulated python is considered the world’s longest snake and one of the three heaviest snakes. Reticulated pythons bite first but kill by their victim by suffocation or cardiac

Trending News: The reticulated python is considered the world’s longest snake and one of the three heaviest snakes. Reticulated pythons bite first but kill by their victim by suffocation or cardiac arrest within minutes. Pythons then swallow their prey whole. Literally within a few seconds, pythons can wrap its powerful coils around a person’s body, cutting off blood circulation to the brain, blocking off airways and preventing the chest from expanding. From one or all of those reasons, a person would quickly die.

A video is going viral that shows a man handling a pet reticulated python when the serpent suddenly attacks the man. The clip was shared on Instagram by ‘laris_a9393’. It has received thousands of views and likes. In the video, the man can be seen lifting the huge snake in his arms out a big box. A woman carrying a baby and pet dog can also be seen in the background.

When suddenly, the massive python bites the man’s face and doesn’t let go of it, he screams in pain. The whole family rushes to try to help save him. They try their best to get the snake off the man’s face but fail. Some men try hitting the snake’s body and use a cloth to remove him from where he’s biting the face.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF PYTHON ATTACKING MAN HERE:

