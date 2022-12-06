Hugs Are The Best Healer ! Watch Video To Know How

Hugs lowers the levels of cortisol hormones which is a key regulator of sleep wake cycle. Not just this, it also helps to fight off infection and common cold through regulation of our hormones oxytocin and cortisol

Benefits Of Hugs: As we all know that hugs reduce anxiety level and stress, but it’s benefits aren’t just limited to this. It improves sleep. Hugs lowers the levels of cortisol hormones which is a key regulator of sleep wake cycle. Not just this, it also helps to fight off infection and common cold through regulation of our hormones oxytocin and cortisol which is why touching and hugging can affect our body’s immune response. Hugs also boosts oxytocin a love hormone thereby healing some negative feelings such as loneliness, isolation, and anger. Also, Hugging relaxes the muscles by releasing tension in the body.



