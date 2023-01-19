HUL Q3 Revenue Jumps 16%, Profit Rises 11.6%, Beats Estimates

HUL also recorded double-digit revenue growth of 16 per cent YOY from Rs 12,900 crore to Rs 14,986 crore in the aforesaid period.
New Delhi: Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Hindustan Unilever Limited on Thursday reported that its net profit for the third quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23) rose 11.6 per cent year on year (YOY) from Rs 2,243 crore to Rs 2,505 crore.
The company also recorded double-digit revenue growth of 16 per cent YOY from Rs 12,900 crore to Rs 14,986 crore in the aforesaid period.
“Sustaining our strong momentum, we had yet another quarter of solid all-round performance delivering double-digit revenue and earnings growth. Our consistent performance is reflective of our strategic clarity, strength of our brands, excellence in execution, and dynamic financial management,” Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and Managing Director, HUL said.
HUL ended Thursday 1.61 per cent lower on the NSE at Rs 2643.05.
Published Date: January 19, 2023 4:29 PM IST
Updated Date: January 19, 2023 4:38 PM IST
