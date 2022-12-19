HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, KFC Big Bash League December 19, Monday, 1.45 AM IST

Here is the FanCode Big Bash League 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HUR vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, HUR vs SCO Fantasy Cricket Prediction, HUR vs SCO Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2022 Series.

HUR vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

HUR vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022 Fantasy Hints: HUR vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode Big Bash League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Edek Knights vs Bugibba Blasters, Playing 11s For Today’s Match University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston 1.45 PM IST December 19, Monday. Here is the FanCode Big Bash League 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HUR vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, HUR vs SCO Fantasy Cricket Prediction, HUR vs SCO Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2022 Series.

TOSS – The KFC Big Bash League 2022 match toss between Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers will take place at 1.15 PM IST

Time – December 19, Monday

Venue: University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston.

HUR vs SCO Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: Adam Lyth, Ben McDermott and Faf du Plessis

All-Rounders: Ashton Agar and Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Nathan Ellis and Peter Hatzoglou

Captain: Shadab Khan

Vice-Captain: Adam Lyth

HUR vs SCO Probable Playing XI

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade©(wk), Shadab Khan, Tim David, Asif Ali, James Neesham, Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith

Perth Scorchers: Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis(wk), Ashton Turner©, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff

HUR vs SCO Squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade, James Neesham, Billy Stanlake, Asif Ali, Chris Tremain, Joel Paris, Ben McDermott, Faheem Ashraf, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, D’Arcy Short, Riley Meredith, Zak Crawley, Iain Carlisle, Tim David, Macalister Wright, Nathan Ellis, Wil Parker, Mitchell Owen and Patrick Dooley

Perth Scorchers: Adam Lyth, Mitchell Marsh, David Payne, Faf du Plessis, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Agar, Tymal Mills, Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Stephen Eskinazi, Jhye Richardson, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Lance Morris, Nick Hobson, Cooper Connolly, Peter Hatzoglou and Hamish McKenzie



