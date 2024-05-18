Home

Kejriwal’s Aide Bibhav Kumar Files Counter-Complaint Against Swati Maliwal: ‘Hurled Abuses, Intended To Harm CM’

According to the complaint, when Kumar tried to stop her, she hurled abuses at him intending to physically assault him and is now trying to create undue pressure on him by “falsely implicating” him.

Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar has filed a counter-complaint against Swati Maliwal and accused her of attempting to falsely implicate him by alleging an assault at the CM’s official residence when she had gone to meet Kejriwal, days after he was released from Tihar Jail. He claimed that the former Delhi Commission for Women chairperson tried to “create a ruckus and assault” him as she “forcefully and unauthorisedly” entered the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence on May 13.

Kumar’s complaint, lodged via e-mail to the Civil Lines Police Station SHO, details the events that transpired during Maliwal’s unauthorized entry into Kejriwal’s residence. He alleges that Maliwal not only trespassed but also verbally abused him, questioning his authority and daring to stop an MP. She verbally abused him and said, “Tumhari himmat kaise hui ek MP ko rokne ki. Tumhari aukat kya hai. (How dare you stop an MP. What is your status)?”

“Main tujhe dekh lungi… Main tujhe aise joothe case mein fasaungi ki tujhe zindagi bhar jail mei sadah dungi (I will implicate you in a false case due to which you will be jailed for the rest of your life),” she was quoted as further threatening the aide.

Bibhav Kumar’s complaint against Maliwal

Maliwal has already filed an FIR against Kumar alleging that he assaulted her when she had gone to meet Kejriwal at his official residence on May 13.

Kumar in his complaint said Maliwal barged into Kejriwal’s residence on May 13 by telling security personnel that she was a Rajya Sabha MP. “Despite requests by security officers to wait until he gets the details of her appointment verified, she forcibly entered the CM’s residence despite the objections,” Kumar said in his complaint.

She trespassed despite repeated objections by security personnel and CM office staff, the complaint said.

Kumar claimed in the complaint that when he entered the main building of the CM’s residence at 9.22 am, he found Maliwal sitting in the drawing room.

“Kumar approached Maliwal and politely requested her to follow the proper procedure for meeting the chief minister. To this, Maliwal started screaming and shouting at Kumar, and hurled abuses. She said: ‘tumhari himmat kaise hui…ek MP ko rokne ki….tumhari aukat kya hai? (How dare you to stop an MP)’,” the complaint stated.

Maliwal ignored the requests and started walking from the drawing room towards the inner parts of the residence, Kumar said in his complaint.

Maliwal intended to harm Kejriwal: Kumar in police complaint

Kumar claimed that Maliwal intended to harm Kejriwal and he strongly “objected”, after which she became angry and sat on a sofa and dialled the police control room. She started levelling false allegations, the complainant said.

Kumar said that when he requested Maliwal to leave the CM’s residence, she said “Main tujhe dekh lungi…main tujhe aese joothe case mei fasaungi ki tujhe zindagi bhar jail mei sadaa dungi ….(I will trap you in a false case and you will spend your whole life in prison)”.

The PA said that he called the security officers in the main building and they too urged her to leave. She left the premises at 9.35 am, the complaint said.

Kumar has alleged that Maliwal trespassed, breached security of the CM’s residence, prevented government officers from discharging their duty and assaulted him. Therefore, she is liable for action as per the law, he said.

Kumar said, “You (SHO) are requested to take appropriate legal action against Maliwal. Since it is election time, all of this may have been done at the behest of the BJP and it is therefore, requested that her call records, chats and interactions with BJP leaders should also be investigated.”

Maliwal says AAP has taken U-Turn

Earlier on Friday, Maliwal tweeted that AAP had taken a “U-turn” two days after it accepted that Bibhav Kumar had “misbehaved” with her.

“The leaders who joined the party (AAP) yesterday declared a worker who has been with it for 20 years an agent of the BJP. Two days ago, the party accepted the truth in a press conference and, today, it has taken a U-turn,” she said.

“This goon is threatening the party. If I get arrested I will reveal all the secrets. That is why he is roaming around in Lucknow and everywhere seeking shelter.”

पार्टी में कल के आए नेताओं से 20 साल पुरानी कार्यकर्ता को BJP का एजेंट बता दिया। दो दिन पहले पार्टी ने PC में सब सच क़बूल लिया था और आज U-Turn ये गुंडा पार्टी को धमका रहा है, मैं अरेस्ट हुआ तो सारे राज़ खोलूँगा। इसलिए ही लखनऊ से लेकर हर जगह शरण में घूम रहा है। आज उसके दबाव में… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 17, 2024







