Home

News

‘Gun Can’t Be A Solution’: Hurriyat Leader Geelani Joins PDP Ahead Of J-K Assembly Polls

Talking to reporters after the joining the PDP ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024, former separatist leader and Hurriyat Conference Member Syed Salim Geelani stressed that terrorism cannot be a solution to the Kashmir issue which can only be resolved politically.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Hurriyat leader Syed Salim Geelani joined the PDP in Srinagar on Sunday. (Image: X)

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Stressing that the Kashmir issue can only be resolved through political means, former separatist leader and Hurriyat Conference member Syed Salim Geelani joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday at the party’s office in Srinagar in presence of party chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Talking to reporters after the joining the former ruling party, Geelani stressed that terrorism cannot be a solution to the Kashmir issue which can only be resolved politically.

“Gun cannot be a solution. This is the only way to save lives that are being lost to violence,” the former separatist said.

Asked why he decided to join the PDP, Geelani asserted that the party is the only one which fights for the rights of the Kashmiri people.

“PDP is a party which talks about democratic rights, human rights and political rights of people. It talks about political solution to Kashmir problem … So I felt it is the right party to join,” he said.

Welcoming Geelani into the PDP fold, party chief Mehboob Mufti said it was good that the former separatist leader wants peaceful resolution of the Kashmir problem.

“We requested Geelani to contest the elections on a PDP ticket but he has expressed inability to do so. He said someone else should get a chance to contest,” she added.

A former general council member of the Hurriyat Conference (M) faction led by cleric-separatist Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Syed Salim Geelani was once considered a close aide of jailed separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah.

Notbaly, former Congress leader Altaf Ahmad Malik was among several other leaders to join the PDP.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, National Conference leader Babu Jagjiwan Lal and former PDP chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari on Sunday joined Congress.

JKPCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra welcomed both the leaders into the party’s fold.

On Saturday, two former MLAs and a rights activist — Mumtaz Khan (Gulabgarh) and Abdul Rahim Rather (Konernag), and Irfan Hafeez Lone — also joined the Congress.

Last month, the Election Commission announced assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, which will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. The counting of votes would take place October 4 and results declared on the same day, the EC said.

(With PTI inputs)











