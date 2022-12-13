In the case of senior citizens, for an amount less than ₹2 crore, for a period of 5 years, the rate of interest currently stands at 9.59 per cent. For general FD investors, who don’t come under the senior citizens’ category, the rate of interest stands at 9.01 per cent.

Hurry! This Bank Offers Up To 9.59% Interest On Senior Citizens’ Fixed Deposits. Offer Valid Till Dec 20 Only

New Delhi: After the latest repo rate hike of 35 basis points that was announced by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai-based Suryoday Small Finance Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). In the case of senior citizens, for an amount less than ₹2 crore, for a period of 5 years, the rate of interest currently stands at 9.59 per cent. For general FD investors, who don’t come under the senior citizens’ category, the rate of interest stands at 9.01 per cent.

HERE’s THE LIST OF FIXED DEPOSIT INTEREST RATES OFFERED BY SURYODAY SMALL FINANCE BANK

Period Interest Rate

(Per Annum) Annualised Yield

(%) Senior Citizen Rate #

(Per Annum) Annualised Yield

(%) 7 days to 14 days 4.00% 4.00% 4.50% 4.50% 15 days to 45 days 4.25% 4.25% 4.75% 4.75% 46 days to 90 days 4.50% 4.50% 5.00% 5.00% 91 days to 6 months 5.00% 5.00% 5.50% 5.50% Above 6 months to 9 months 5.50% 5.61% 6.00% 6.14% Above 9 months to less than 1 Year 6.00% 6.14% 6.50% 6.66% 1 Year to 1 Year 6 Months 7.00% 7.19% 7.50% 7.71% Above 1 Year 6 Months to 2 Years 8.01% 8.25% 8.51% 8.79% Above 2 years to 998 days 7.51% 7.72% 8.01% 8.25% 999 Days 8.51% 8.79% 8.76% 9.05% 32 Months 27 Days to 3 Years 7.25% 7.45% 7.75% 7.98% Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years 6.75% 6.92% 7.25% 7.45% 5 Years* 9.01% 9.32% 9.26% 9.59% Above 5 years to 10 years 6.00% 6.14% 6.50% 6.66%

Note: The 5-year interest rate is valid only for the fixed deposits done for 15 days, between December 6, 2022 and December 20, 2022.



