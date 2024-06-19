Hyatt Centric Hebbal Bengaluru Debuts

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H): announced the grand opening of Hyatt Centric Hebbal Bengaluru, marking the eighth Hyatt Centric hotel in India and underscoring Hyatts ambitious growth strategy for its brands in the country. Located in the heart of the lively entertainment hub of Bengaluru and in close proximity to the airport, this 152-room hotel brings a modern yet playful twist to the citys cultural charm for savvy leisure and business travelers alike.

Hyatt Centric Located on Bellary Road near Aster CMI, Hyatt Centric Hebbal Bengaluru is close to major business parks and the Mall of Asia

Hyatt Centric Hebbal Bengaluru stands as an ideal gateway for adventurous guests’ who wish to explore the citys rich cultural hotspots, diverse dining scene, and vibrant nightlife. With prominent business hubs such as the Kirloskar Business Park, Manyata Tech Park, and renowned attractions like the Mall of Asia within easy reach, alongside an array of acclaimed bars and pubs awaiting discovery, guests are poised for an unforgettable journey through Bengalurus dynamic offerings.

Enjoy spacious, comfortable rooms with modern amenities and breathtaking views of Hebbal Lake and the cityscape, all while staying at the center of the action in Hebbal, Bengaluru

The hotels contemporary design, coupled with eclectic touches, reflects the cosmopolitan vibe of Bengaluru. Its 152 guest rooms, including eight suites, seven long stay rooms and one presidential suite with terrace gardens overlooking the azure pool, have been tastefully curated, layered with touches of local culture and charm, and enriched with modern amenities. Offering stunning views of Hebbal Lake, the spacious rooms provide a tranquil retreat for guests.

Guests can enjoy a selection of culinary delights at two distinct dining venues, Craft and Cosmo. Whether they are craving coffee and light fare at Craft or global cuisine with a modern twist at Cosmo, theres something to satisfy every palate. The hotels wide variety of ever-evolving menus featuring bites and beverages offers much to the savvy leisure traveler, inviting them to experience the essence of the destination through locally inspired flavors.

Socially connected guests seeking shareable moments will find that Hyatt Centric Hebbal Bengaluru is the perfect setting for group gatherings and special occasions, truly embodying a one space fits all approach to meetings and events. The hotel boasts eight customizable event spaces, including a ballroom. Guests can also look forward to continuing their routines away from home with access to gym, pool, and spa facilities.

“Hyatt Centric Hebbal Bengaluru offers more than just a place to stay – its an ideal gateway for travelers seeking the perfect blend of convenience and immersion in the citys vibrant culture,” expressed Manuj Sawhney, general manager, Hyatt Centric Hebbal Bengaluru. “Were thrilled to curate unforgettable experiences tailored especially for young millennial travelers and city dwellers eager for an adventure. Whether youre here for business or leisure, our vibrant yet contemporary ambience ensures a memorable journey, where you can effortlessly discover the city while enjoying the convenience of our central location.”

“The opening of Hyatt Centric Hebbal Bengaluru is an important addition to the fast-growing Hyatt Centric footprint in India, marking the eighth Hyatt Centric hotel in the country. Hebbal has demonstrated significant economic growth in recent years, and we are delighted by this foray into this significant destination for our guests,” said Dhruva Rathore, vice president, development, India & South West Asia, Hyatt.

About Hyatt Centric

Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations. Created to connect guests to the heart of the action, Hyatt Centric hotels are thoughtfully designed to enable exploration and discovery so they never miss a moment of adventure. Each hotel offers social spaces to connect with others in the lobby, meanwhile the bar and restaurant are local hot spots where great conversations, locally inspired food and signature cocktails can be enjoyed. Streamlined modern rooms focus on delivering everything guests want and nothing they don’t. A passionately engaged team is there to provide local expertise on the best food, nightlife and activities the destination has to offer.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of March 31, 2024, the Companys portfolio included more than 1,300 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 78 countries across six continents. The Companys offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Vacation Club, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval, Alila, Andaz, Thompson Hotels, Dream Hotels, Hyatt Centric, and Caption by Hyatt; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt, and JdV by Hyatt; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Zotry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts, and Sunscape Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt loyalty program, ALG Vacations, Mr & Mrs Smith™, Unlimited Vacation Club, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions technology services. www.hyatt.com.

