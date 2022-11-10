Delhi Excise Policy Case: Benoy Babu of Pernod Ricard and Sharath Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma have been arrested under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Hyderabad-Based Top Pharma Company Head Among Two Arrested By ED

Delhi Excise Policy Case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested two businessmen belonging to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 money laundering case. One of them is a Pharma company head, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted multiple raids in this case so far. In September, it arrested Sameer Mahandru, managing director of a liquor manufacturing company Indospirit.

The agency early this month raided the premises of a PA of Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and later questioned him at its office in Delhi.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that had named Sisodia as an accused among others. The CBI had raided the premises of the deputy chief minister and some Delhi government bureaucrats after filing the case.

The excise scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi’s Excise Policy 2021-22. The LG had also suspended 11 excise officials.



