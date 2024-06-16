Home

Eid ul Adha 2024: Hyderabad Police Beefs Up Security Ahead of Festival, Asks People To Follow Guidelines

Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind urged Muslims to strictly follow government guidelines while offering sacrifice on Eid-ul-Adha

Eid ul Adha 2024: The Hyderabad Police have tightened the security ahead of the Eid ul Adha 2024 celebrations. Eid ul-Adha is celebrated by Muslims all around the world on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah (the twelfth month of the Islamic lunar calendar) and it is the second major Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The authorities in Hyderabad have asked the people to follow the guidelines issued by the government. Talking to news agency ANI, South Zone DCP Sneha Mehra said, “It is a request that let us celebrate this festival of Eid together within the guidelines given by the department and by the government. We hope that once the sacrifices of the animals are completed, the waste material is properly disposed of in GHMC bins so that we maintain our city neat and clean. Once the animal carcass or any material is left outside this range, there is a high chance that diseases can spread.”

‘We have ensured that proper arrangements are placed in all the masjids so that the prayers are completed peacefully… We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the festival is celebrated peacefully,” she added.

Follow Government Guidelines for Eid Sacrifice : Jamiat to Muslims

Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind urged Muslims to strictly follow government guidelines while offering sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha and not share pictures of slaughtered animals on social media. Eid ul-Azha, also called the festival of sacrifice, will be celebrated on Monday.

In his message to Muslims on Eid-ul-Azha, Jamiat president Maulana Arshad Madani said there is no substitute for sacrifice in Islam and it is a religious duty which is obligatory on every Muslim for whom it is prescribed.

“It is important that Muslims take precautionary measures while offering sacrifice. Avoid advertising, especially sharing pictures of slaughtered animals on social media,” Madani said.

Bakra Eid (Bakrid) Bank Holiday

The branches of most commercial banks will remain closed on Monday, June 17 on the account of the Bakra Eid also known as Eid al-Adha, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar 2024.

Are Bank closed on Monday, June 17?

Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad – Telangana, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.











