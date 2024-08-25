Hyderabad Traffic Advisory For Krishna Janmashtami; Check Alternate Routes, Map And Restrictions

Hyderabad Traffic Advisory: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued an advisory informing citizens about the latest changes and restrictions in the routes ahead of the “Sri Krishna Janmashtami” celebrations in the city. During the festival, thousands of people visit the famous ISKCON temple to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna, which causes severe traffic congestion on the routes. To control the traffic and ensure a smooth flow, the department has made some traffic diversion arrangements. Check the traffic restrictions, diversions, and timings below.