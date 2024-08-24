Hyderabad Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Hyd Runners Marathon; Check Routes To Avoid, Diversions

Home

Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the Hyderabad Runners Marathon. Check routes to avoid and diversions.

Hyderabad Traffic Advisory: The Hyderabad Runners Marathon is set to take place on Sunday, August 25, in the city. In view of the mega event, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued an advisory outlining diversions and restrictions that will be in effect from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. According to the advisory, the marathon will start from People’s Plaza on Necklace Road and conclude at G.M.C. Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli. The full and half marathons, clocking in at 42 kilometers and 21 kilometers respectively, are scheduled to kick off from People’s Plaza on Necklace Road. Meanwhile, runners participating in the 10-kilometer dash will start at the Hitex Exhibition Ground in Madhapur.

Hyderabad Traffic Advisory: Routes To Avoid

The participants will also pass through Children’s Park, Sailing Club, Buddha Bhavan, NTR Marg, Tank Bund, Sanjeevaiah Park, Khairatabad, Panjagutta flyover, MJ College, Raj Bhavan Road, Somajiguda, KBR Park, Jubilee Hills Checkpost, SNT Junction, Sagar Society, Cable-Stayed Bridge and Road No. 45.

Hyderabad Traffic Advisory: Restrictions And Diversions

If you’re a frequent traveller moving between places like Panjagutta, Raj Bhavan, the Khairatabad flyover, Shadan, Iqbal Minar, Liberty, Karbala, Musheerabad, Jabbar Complex, the Telugu Talli flyover, Ministers road, Ranigunj, the Necklace Rotary, the Panjagutta flyover, SNT Junction, Sagar Society, or NTR Bhavan, it’s highly recommended to consider alternative routes for your journey.

Commuters requested to avoid junctions such as Dargah or Khajaguda junction to Gachibowli, Gachibowli junction to Wipro junction, T-Hub Junction to Jubilee Hills, CII junction from Kothaguda junction to Cyber towers, IIIT junction, Cable Bridge towards ITC Kohinoor.

If you regularly travel through spots like Panjagutta, Raj Bhavan, the Khairatabad flyover, Shadan, Iqbal Minar, Liberty, Karbala, Musheerabad, the Jabbar Complex, the Telugu Talli flyover, Ministers Road, Ranigunj, the Necklace Rotary, the Panjagutta flyover, the SNT Junction, Sagar Society, or NTR Bhavan, It’ll be a good idea to look into diversifying your journey paths.

Hyderabad Traffic Advisory: Restricted Vehicles

Considering the marathon event on August 25, the Cyberabad Commissionerate has put a stop to the entry of heavy vehicles. Trucks, lorries, goods carriers, RMC, and water tankers won’t be allowed to enter Madhapur, Raidurgam, and Gachibowli from 5 in the morning till noon.





