Hyderabad Traffic Police Issues Advisory in View of Transportation of Ganesh Idols | Check Routes To Avoid

Hyderabad: In view of the sale and transportation of Ganesh Idols from Dhoolpet, the Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory. According to the notification issued by the police, vehicles carrying Ganesh idols will only be allowed from MJ Bridge towards Gandhi Statue to Dhoolpet. Other vehicles will not be allowed from MJ Bridge to Puranapool from 7 pm to 6 am, beginning Wednesday to Saturday.

Heavy vehicles will be allowed in Dhoolpet only between 10 pm to 6 am after showing the purchase receipt at the entry point at Gandhi statue, Raheempura Road, Excise Office Lane, Balramgally Lane, Aramghar colony and Anitha Towers.

Exit Points: Shivalalnagar Road, O.P. Tappachabutra, Asifnagar T Junction, Boiguda Kaman and Ghode ki Kabar towards Takkarwadi T Junction.

From Boiguda Kaman – All the vehicles will exit and proceed towards Darussalam – Ek-Minar (Nampally) – Alaska Petrol Pump T Junction (Goshamahal) – MJ Market – Chatri – Bhoolaxmi Temple towards Afzalgunj – Puranapool to Bahadurpura.

Jirra (Police outpost – Tappachabutra)- Vehicles can exit from Jirra of Tappachabutra and proceed towards Karwan, Langerhouse and Asifnagar routes.

Routes To Avoid: