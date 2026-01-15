– UCSD’s Dr. Davey Smith, former ACTIV-2 Protocol Chair, endorses ‘Xafty’ as “The weapon to end the virus war.”

– Announces “One Drug, Two Tracks” strategy: Targeting Dengue in Vietnam and Respiratory Viruses (Flu, COVID, RSV) in the U.S. with the same drug.

– Dr. Davey Smith: “With this multi-virus treatment, 2026 may mark the inaugural year of modern treatments that can treat multiple viruses with one drug, perhaps even viruses that haven’t hit us yet.”

SAN FRANCISCO

Jan. 14, 2026

