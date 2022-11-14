Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died after suffering a heart attack at his gym. On Sunday, his wife Alesia Raut took to social media to write an emotional post honouring his memories and remembering all the beautiful time they spent together.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s wife Alesia Raut Remembers Him in Emotional Post ‘I Became a Baby With You…’ (Photo: Instagram/Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi)

RIP, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi: Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s wife Alesia Raut posted for the first time after his demise on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, she remembered her dear husband who passed away on Friday. Siddhaanth reportedly suffered a heart attack while working out at a gym. In her emotional post, Alesia, who’s a popular model and a gym instructor, mentioned that the actor was always a loving husband to her and stood by her ever since they knew each other.

Alesia shared their first picture ever clicked together in the year 2017 and wrote, “-24th Feb 2017 our 1st picture together . From this day onwards you always wanted to see me smile , love life , enjoy life ,try new things , try and push my limits . You were always making and reminding me to eat on time (now ) (sic).” She added that Siddhaanth performed all his roles perfectly from being a good husband to being a loving father.

Alesia also wrote, “I became a baby with you . Always craving for your attention .

Your smile , love in your eyes for all , caring nature will be missed by me ,mark ,Diza by all (sic).” The actor, who was popular for his performances in TV shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kkusum, Suryaputra Karn and Kyun Rishton Me Katti Batti among others, was 46 when he took his last breath.

CHECK SIDDHAANTH IR SURYYAVANSHI’S WIFE ALESIA’S FULL POST REMEMBERING HIM:

Siddhaanth’s friend and actor and Simple Kaul was around him when he collapsed in the gym. It is believed that she kept trying to revive him for 45 minutes when he succumbed to a heart attack. On Saturday, Kaul, and many other familiar faces from the TV industry paid their last respect to the late actor. May his soul rest in peace!



