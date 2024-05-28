I Have Become Gaali Proof, PM Modi On Being Called Gandi Naali Ka Keeda Among Opposition Personal Attacks

Home

‘I Have Become ‘Gaali Proof’, PM Modi On Being Called ‘Gandi Naali Ka Keeda’ Among Opposition’s Personal Attacks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a latest interview with ANI has spoken about the personal attacks made by the Opposition on him; PM Modi has said that after being called ‘maut ka saudagar’ and ‘gandi naali ka keeda’, he has become ‘gaali proof’.

PM Modi Interview

PM Modi Latest Interview: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which are being conducted in a total of seven phases, are underway and six out of the seven phases have been completed; the last phase will be conducted on June 1 and the results will be announced on June 4, 2024. Amid the ongoing polls, political leaders of different political parties including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been actively campaigning and has also been giving interviews to leading media channels. In a latest interview with ANI, PM Modi has spoken about multiple issues including the Opposition, how Congress is the biggest enemy of the minorities, how West Bengal will be the best performing states of the polls and the personal attacks made on him. With respect to personal attacks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called himself ‘gaali proof’…

I Have Become Gaali Proof: PM Modi On Personal Attacks

On talking about the personal attacks made on him by the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “As far as Modi is concerned, after being continuously abused for the last 24 years, I have become ‘gaali proof’. Who called me the ‘maut ka saudaagar’ and ‘gandi naali ka keeda’? Our party member in the parliament did the calculation and counted 101 abuses, so whether there is election or no election, these people (Opposition) believe that only they have the right to abuse and they have become so frustrated that now abusing has become their nature…”

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 And The Term ‘Aakhiri Daur’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “You used the word ‘aakhri daur’, I can see a lot of things in it- one that it indicates our new era will start. Second, those who were dreaming and making tall promises, it will be their ‘aakhri daur’ as well. ‘Chunav ka aakhri daur nahi hain, unki sthitiyo ka bhi aakhri daur hain’…” On opposition’s allegations that PM Modi will end reservation, PM says, “They have committed this sin. I am speaking against that and that’s why they have to use such things to lie.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls Congress ‘Biggest Enemy Of Minorities’

Accusing the INDIA bloc of indulging in “vote bank politics,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticised opposition parties for undermining the constitutional rights of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC), stating that these groups needed to be protected. “I want to alert the SC, ST, OBC & other backward-class people because by keeping them in darkness they (opposition) are looting them. Election is such a time, that I should make the countrymen aware of the biggest crisis that is coming.”

He further said, “Therefore, I have been explaining this to the people. The basic spirit of the Constitution of India is being violated and that too for the sake of vote bank politics… Those who call themselves well-wishers of the Dalits, Tribals, are in reality their staunch enemies…There is an imprint of the Muslim League in their manifesto…Do you want to destroy the coming generations also for the sake of vote-bank?… I will fight for the rights of my Dalit, Tribal, OBC brothers and sisters. And that’s why I’m fighting the battle.”

