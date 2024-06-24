Home

‘I Have to Serve The Public,’ Says Kangana Ranaut After Taking Oath as MP in 18th Lok Sabha Session

Ranaut said vowed to fulfill the responsibility that she has got as an MP to serve the people of her constituency — Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, “with full devotion”.

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who registered her first victory on a BJP ticket from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, took oath as a member of Parliament on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha on Monday.

She defeated Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Ranaut said vowed to fulfill the responsibility that she has got as an MP to serve the people of her constituency — Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, “with full devotion”.

“Today, I took oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha in Parliament House. I will fulfill the opportunity I have got to serve the people with full devotion. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, we all will work together day and night to realise the dream of a developed and self-reliant India,” Kangana said in a post on X.

She further said that the entire nation is hopeful that the opposition will emerge as valuable in Parliament.

“Like the PM said the entire nation is hopeful that the opposition will emerge as valuable. Let’s see whether they will bring something valuable to the table or indulge in ruckus,” Kangana told reporters after taking the oath.

As the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced on Monday, various prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, took oaths as Members of Parliament.

Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy, Chirag Paswan, Kiren Rijiju, Nitin Gadkari, and Mansukh Mandaviya took oaths as members of the 18th Lok Sabha, amongst others.

Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Giriraj Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, BJP MP Piyush Goyal, and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took oaths as members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Earlier, while addressing mediapersons outside the new Parliament building, PM Modi congratulated all the newly elected members and said that the new government will always strive to take everyone along and build consensus to serve the country.

“Today is a proud day in parliamentary democracy; it is a day of glory. For the first time since independence, this oath ceremony is taking place in our new Parliament. Till now, this process used to take place in the old house. On this important day, I heartily welcome all the newly elected MPs, congratulate them all, and wish them all the best,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister thanked the people of the country for their support and for giving him a mandate to lead the country for a third consecutive time.

“This formation of Parliament is to fulfil the resolutions of the common man of India. This is an opportunity to achieve new speed and new heights with new zeal and enthusiasm. The 18th Lok Sabha is starting today with the goal of building a developed India by 2047,” he said.

“It is a matter of pride for every Indian that the world’s biggest election was conducted in such a grand and glorious manner. More than 65 crore voters took part in the voting. If the citizens of our country have trusted a government for the third consecutive time, it means they have given their stamp of approval to the policies and intent of the government. I am grateful to each of you for your support and trust,” PM Modi said.

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow.

