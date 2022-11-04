I Knew About The Attack Says Imran Khan Day After Being Shot During Rally

Imran Khan, the former Pakistan prime minister who was shot during a rally in Wazirabad, on Friday said he knew about the attack a day before.

New Delhi: Imran Khan, the former Pakistan prime minister who was shot during a rally in Wazirabad, on Friday said he knew about the attack a day before. “I already came to know a day before that there will be an attack on me,” Imran Khan said. Imran Khan made the remarks in a video address from a hospital as he sat in a wheelchair with his plastered leg.

Imran Khan said, “I have come from among the common people, my party wasn’t made under a military establishment. I have struggled for 22 years.”

Imran Khan sustained bullet injuries on his leg and was shifted to a hospital for treatment. The PTI leaders said that Imran Khan’s condition is stable and he is out of danger.

Earlier, the police said that seven people were injured and a person was killed during the firing incident. The suspected shooter who opened fire during the rally was caught by police where he admitted that he wanted to kill Imran Khan because “he was misleading the public.”

“I thought of this as there was Azaan going on and on the other side, Imran Khan is taking out his container and making noise. My conscience did not approve of this. I decided this suddenly… I conspired against Imran Khan when he kicked off his long march from Lahore. I made up my mind that I will not leave him alive,” the shooter said in a video shared on social media.

Answering questions on any accomplices, the shooter said, “I have conspired this alone and no one else is involved in this. I came on a bike and I parked it at my uncle’s shop. He has a motorcycle showroom.”

