I Will Break Record Of Umran Malik Fastest Ball In PSL Reckons Pak Novice Pacer

Home

Sports

‘I Will Break Record Of Umran Malik’s Fastest Ball In PSL’ Reckons Pak’s Novice Pacer

Umran Malik has played 8 ODI and same number of T20I in which he picked up 24 wickets.

‘I Will Break Record Of Umran Malik’s Fastest Ball In PSL’ Reckons Pak’s Novice Pacer

Karachi: Umran Malik who came into the limelight after his fast bowling in Indian Premier League. The speedster’s career graph has significantly risen. The Jammu and Kashmir cricketer has set a new benchmark with his soaring pace. In the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka, which India won 3-0, Umran bowled 156 kph, making him the fastest among Indian pacers.

Umran Malik has been slightly expensive. However, with the baking the speedster is now slowly molding into an asset for team India.

While Umran’s bowling is the hot talk of the town in India, the pacer has also gained fame in Pakistan. Pakistan is renowned for producing world-class pacers. Lahore Qalandars emerging pacer Zaman Khan made a massive claim comparing his bowling with Indian. In addition, he also made a sensational claim of overtaking Umran’s record in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which gets underway from February 13.

“I will break the record of Umran Malik’s fastest ball in this Pakistan Super League edition In Shaa Allah,” said the pacer.

Zaman is yet to make his debut for Pakistan and has made seven List A, and 30 T20 appearances so far.

“If you talk about pace… I don’t really care about pace. I care about performances. It’s the performance that matters. Your pace is natural to you,” Zaman had told local media during in an interaction, posted by paktv.tv on their YouTube channel.

Umran Malik has played 8 ODI and same number of T20I in which he picked up 24 wickets.



