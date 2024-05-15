I Wont Do Hindu-Muslim, This Is My Pledge, PM Modi Clarifies His Infiltrators And ‘Those With More Children Remark

Home

‘I Won’t Do Hindu-Muslim, This Is My Pledge’, PM Modi Clarifies His ‘Infiltrators’ And ‘Those With More Children’ Remark

PM Modi has finally broken his silence on the alleged ‘those with more children’ and ‘infiltrators’ communal remarks made by him during a rally. The Prime Minister has said that he believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and has pledged that he won’t do Hindu-Muslim…

PM Modi Communal Remarks Row: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which are being conducted in a total of seven phases, are underway and politicians from the different political parties including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been actively campaigning to garner votes. During one such rally, PM Modi made a few remarks, referring to ‘infiltrators’ and ‘those with more children’ which were not received well by the Opposition; the Prime Minister for accused of making communal remarks which were specifically directed to the Muslims in India. In a latest development, PM Modi has clarified his remark and has said that since he does not work for a vote bank and believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, he has pledged to never do Hindu-Muslim…

PM Modi Clarifies His ‘Infiltrators’, ‘Those With More Children’ Remarks

As mentioned earlier, clarifying his “infiltrators” and “those with more children” remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview with News18 said that he did not only talk about Muslims but spoke about every poor family, adding that the day he starts doing Hindu-Muslim, he will be “unworthy of public life.” In an interview with News 18, PM Modi said that he does not market love towards Muslims, “I do not work for a vote bank. I believe in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”

‘Why Are You So Unjust Towards Muslims? I Didn’t Mention Either Hindu Or Muslim’

The Prime Minister further said, “I am shocked. Who told you that whenever one talks of people with more children, the inference is they are Muslims? Why are you so unjust towards Muslims? This is the situation in poor families too. Where there is poverty, there are more children, irrespective of their social circle. I didn’t mention either Hindu or Muslim. I have said that one should have as many children as you can take care of. Don’t let a situation arise where the government has to take care of your children.”

Asked whether Muslims would vote for him in this Lok Sabha election, he said that the “people of the country will vote for me.” “The day I start doing Hindu-Muslims, I won’t be entitled to live in the public domain. I won’t do Hindu-Muslim. This is my pledge,” PM Modi said.

Opponents ‘Tarnished’ My Image Among Muslims After Godhra Riots: PM Modi

Referring to the post-Godhra riots in Gujarat when he was the Chief Minister of the state, PM Modi said that his opponents “tarnished” his image among the Muslims after 2002 (the Godhra riots). “This issue is not about Muslims. Irrespective of how supportive individual Muslims are of Modi, there is a wave of thought that dictates to them, ‘do this, do that’. In my house, there are all Muslim families around me. Eid was also celebrated in our house, and there were other festivals in our house. Food was not cooked in our house on the day of Eid. Food used to come to my place from all the Muslim families. When Muharram started, we needed to come out from under the Tajiya, we were taught. I grew up in that world. Even today, many of my friends are Muslims. After 2002 (Godhra), my image was tarnished,” he added.

The controversial remark made by PM Modi was during a rally in Rajasthan when he alleged that Congress wants to take away the gold and the property of the people and then distribute it among ‘thoae with more children’. PM Modi who has been actively participating in rallies across the country, filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha Seat in Uttar Pradesh on May 14 and is now eyeing at a third consecutive term at the Centre.

