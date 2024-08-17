Home

News

WATCH: IAF, Army Conduct First-Ever Para-Drop Of Aarogya Maitri Health Cube At 15,000 Ft

A defence ministry spokesperson said the “first-of-its-kind precise para-drop” of the Aarogya Maitri Health Cube was jointly carried out by the Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) at an elevation of nearly 15,000 feet.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Image: Screengrab/X

In a first, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Army carried para-dropped a Aarogya Maitri Health Cube. A defence ministry spokesperson said the “first-of-its-kind precise para-drop” was jointly carried out by the Army and the IAF at an elevation of nearly 15,000 feet.

The operation was conducted in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of providing critical supplies to affected areas as part of humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR), the spokesperson said.

The Aarogya Maitri Health Cubes are critical trauma care cubes, indigenously developed under Project BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri).

As per a defence ministry statement, the IAF utilised its advanced tactical transport aircraft C-130J Super Hercules to airlift and precisely para-drop the cube.

Showcasing jointness, #IndianAirForce & #IndianArmy conducted first-of-its-kind paradrop of indigenously-made world’s 1st portable hospital at 15,000ft elevation. Aarogya Maitri Health Cube is part of BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita & Maitri) to enhance HADR… pic.twitter.com/4gz7pH46cq — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) August 17, 2024

The Indian Army’s Para Brigade, known for its operational acumen and agility, played an instrumental role in the successful deployment of the trauma care cube, utilising their advanced precision drop equipment, it said, adding the demonstration underscored the capability of such specialised military assets to effectively support HADR operations, even in the most remote and mountainous regions.

🇮🇳 In an epic feat, @IAF_MCC & @adgpi executed a precise para-drop of the BHISHM Trauma Care Cube at 15,000 feet! Truly a new era in rapid-response humanitarian aid, showcasing our armed forces’s cutting-edge capabilities & synergy! #AatmanirbharBharat #HADR #IndianArmedForces pic.twitter.com/sJgxJuMlUH — Bharat Brigade (@BrigadeBharat) August 17, 2024

The successful para-drop and deployment of the BHISHM trauma care cube exemplified the synergy and jointness of the armed forces and underscored the commitment to providing timely and effective assistance as first responders, it added.

(With inputs from agencies)











