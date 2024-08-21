Home

IAF Fighter Jet ‘Invadertetenly’ Drops ‘Air Store’ Near Pokhran Due To Technical Snag, None Hurt

An Indian Air Force (IAF) spokesperson said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident, however, he did not not reveal the exact nature of the “air store” dropped by the IAF fighter jet.

An IAF fighter jet ‘inadvertently’ dropped an object in the remote Pokhran firing range in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan after the aircraft faced a technical snag on Wednesday. According to officials, the IAF jet released an “air store” in an isolated area and there was no damage to life or property.

“An inadvertent release of an air store from an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft took place near Pokhran firing range area, due to technical malfunction, today,” the IAF said in a post on X.

An Air Force spokesperson said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident, however, the IAF has not revealed the exact nature of the “air store” dropped by the fighter jet.

“An enquiry by the IAF has been ordered to investigate into the incident. No damage to life or property has been reported,” the IAF said.

An inadvertent release of an air store from an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft took place near Pokhran firing range area, due to technical malfunction, today. An enquiry by the IAF has been ordered to investigate into the incident. No damage to life or property has been… — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 21, 2024

A police official said a loud bang was heard by locals in a nearby village, following which they rushed to the spot and found pieces of the object dumped by the IAF jet.

“Some people heard a loud bang about a kilometre away from the village following which they rushed to the spot and found pieces of an object lying around,” Sub-Inspector of Ramdevra police station Shankar Lal told news agency PTI.

