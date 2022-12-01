IAF Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Pune Due to Technical Glitch

A Chetak helicopter of IAF carried out a precautionary landing in an open area short of Baramati airfield (in Pune dist) today due to a suspected technical issue.

Pune: A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday made a precautionary emergency landing in an open area of Baramati airfield in Maharashtra’s Pune. As per the official information, this emergency landing was conducted after a technical glitch was detected in the helicopter.

“A Chetak helicopter of IAF carried out a precautionary landing in an open area short of Baramati airfield (in Pune dist) today due to a suspected technical issue,” Wing Commander Ashish Moghe, PRO, Air Force said. He further added that both the crew and the aircraft are safe. The recovery of the helicopter is currently underway.

More details are awaited.

