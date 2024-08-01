Home

'Tarang Shakti': IAF To Host Largest-Ever Multilateral Exercise With 30 Countries, Involving 150 Aircraft

Indian aircraft that will take part in the exercise include LCA Tejas, Rafale, Su-30 MKI, Mirage 2000, Jaguar, MiG-29 (both IAF and Navy), Light Combat Helicopter (Prachand), ALH Mk-IV (Rudra), C-130, IL-78 and AWACS.

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) is gearing up to conduct the most extensive international air exercise in the country’s history, named ‘Tarang Shakti’, with the participation of 30 countries. The exercise will feature a total of 72 aircraft in the initial phase, followed by an increase to around 80 aircraft in the subsequent phase. During a press briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday, Vice Chief of Air Staff (VCAS) Air Marshal A.P. Singh informed that the first phase will involve countries like Germany, France, Spain, and the UK showcasing their assets. The second phase will see the active participation of Australia, Bangladesh, Greece, Singapore, UAE, and the US, with their respective aircraft and resources.

“Given the diverse participation and also to cater to specific requirements from friendly foreign countries, we have decided to do it in two parts,” Air Marshal Singh said. The Indian Navy will also participate in the first phase with MiG-29 aircraft. “All in all, including India, 30 countries will likely take part. Eighteen countries will be observers,” the Air Marshal added.

He said that one of the main objectives of the exercise was to showcase the booming defence ecosystem in India and also to highlight India’s “resolve towards atmanirbharta (self-reliance)”.

Phased participation

The first phase of the exercise, scheduled from August 6-14 at Sulur in Tamil Nadu, will feature 32 foreign aircraft. The second phase, from September 1-14 at Jodhpur, will involve 27 fighters, two refuelling aircraft, two airborne early warning aircraft, and four C-130 Special Forces aircraft from participating nations. The IAF will contribute over 40 aircraft to each phase, with the Navy’s Mig-29K jets also joining in the first phase.

Aircrafts taking part in the exercise

Indian aircraft that will take part in the exercise include LCA Tejas, Rafale, Su-30 MKI, Mirage 2000, Jaguar, MiG-29 (both IAF and Navy), Light Combat Helicopter (Prachand), ALH Mk-IV (Rudra), C-130, IL-78 and AWACS.

The foreign aircraft taking part include F-18s from Australia, C-130Js from Bangladesh, Rafales from France, Typhoons from Germany, Spain and the UK, F-16s from Greece, F-16s and AWACs from the UAE, A-10s, F-16s and Flight Refueling Aircraft from the US, and C-130s from Singapore. Flying exercises details Enhancing aerial combat capabilities, upcoming flying exercises will encompass a wide array of missions. From within visual range (WVR) to beyond visual range (BVR) combat, large force engagements (LFE), air mobility, low light operations, dynamic targeting, air-to-air refueling, combat search and rescue, and high-value asset protection. Moreover, the exercises will feature mixed formation air-to-air refueling missions, including MRTT and IL-78. These drills will integrate flying and ground training, along with expert exchanges. Components like air domain awareness seminars, defence expositions, and cultural exchanges will further enrich the comprehensive training program. Air Marshal Singh said that in line with India’s goal to become a developed nation by 2047 and to take defence cooperation with friendly neighbours to the next level, “we will utilise this exercise to showcase indigenous capabilities in defence research as well as defence production by carrying out an industrial defence aviation exposition at Sulur from 13 to 15 August and at Jodhpur from 12 to 14 September”. Enhancing collaboration and expertise The exercise also focuses on fostering interoperability and facilitating professional exchanges between the participating forces. It offers a valuable opportunity for air forces to exchange best practices and deepen their understanding of contemporary aerial combat strategies. With a varied mix of countries and aircraft involved, the exercise ensures a broad and insightful sharing of knowledge and skills. The defence exposition will include displays from public sector undertakings and private companies.











