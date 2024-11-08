Home

IAF working to upgrade SU-30MKI fighter jets, to be ready by…, will become like…

As the force tapers off the ageing aircraft, it is filling up the void with the best available.

New Delhi: Ever since it was established on 8 October 1932, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has played a crucial role as an air warrior, right from World War II to the full-fledged wars with Pakistan and China to participating in United Nations peacekeeping missions.

Across the decades of its existence and services, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has undergone many transformation phases to keep up-to-date and meet any challenge, especially from Pakistan and China.

As the force tapers off the ageing aircraft, it is filling up the void with the best available from both outside the country and manufacturing its own. Reportedly, as of September 2024, the Indian Air Force plans to indigenize their entire fighter jet fleet by 2042.

Right now, let’s focus on SU-30MKI fighter jet, which is one of the most potent and effective aircraft in the world. The Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a two-seater, twinjet multirole air superiority fighter developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi and built under licence by India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Defence Ministry has a mega plan to upgrade its SU-30MKI fighter jets under the “Super Sukhoi” programme to make the Indian Air Force (IAF) compete with the likes of USAF, Russia, and China. Currently, the IAF operates 259 Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jets bought from Russia. Reports say that the Defence Ministry has almost zeroed in 84 out of its 259 SU-30MKI fighter jets which will be done under the Super Sukhoi programme.

The Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) approved the project on November 30, 2023 after which the draft proposal for the modernisation, estimated to cost Rs 63,000 crore, is now pending clearance by the Prime Minister-led Cabinet.

The Super’ Sukhois will approach fifth-generation fighter capabilities but will not have stealth capability.

These 84 aircraft are expected to take the final shape in 15 years.

The jets’ electronics will also be upgraded. Overall, a total of 51 systems, including three mission computers, will be upgraded. Of these 51 systems, 30 will be upgraded by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), 13 by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and eight by the private sector.

After the first batch of 84 jets, the second batch of 84 will be equipped with all the new technology developed from the AMCA programme.

This will enhance and consolidate the jet’s functions and keep them up to date till their retirement.











