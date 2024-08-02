IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Flees To Dubai To Avoid Arrest After UPSC, Police File Complaint: Report

Home

The speculative reports about controversial IAS Officer Puja Khedkar emerged after Delhi’s Patiala House court denied anticipatory bail to her, saying these are serious allegations that “require a thorough investigation”.

New Delhi: Most controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who is accused of forging disability claim in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam selection, has reportedly fled to Dubai to avoid her arrest, claims a report by News 18. If the reports are believed to be true, authorities will start an international manhunt to apprehend her.

While hearing the matter, Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala said the custodial interrogation of the accused is required to unearth the whole conspiracy and to establish involvement of the other persons involved in conspiracy.

The development comes as Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail of Puja Khedkar, who is accused of using fraudulent means to pass the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.

While passing the order, Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala instructed the investigation agency to expand its probe.

Specifically, the agency is directed to investigate candidates recommended by the UPSC in recent years who may have exceeded the permissible age limit under the OBC quota and those who received benefits for persons with benchmark disabilities despite not being eligible.

The Delhi Police have also been instructed to determine whether UPSC officials provided assistance to Puja Khedkar in her alleged fraudulent activities.

Puja Khedkar, through her anticipatory bail, claims her innocence and stated that she has been wrongly accused in the FIR and asserts that no prima facie offence can be identified against her upon reviewing the FIR.

Appearing for her, Advocate Bina Madhvan submitted that the certificate says Khedkar is a candidate with multiple disabilities and has a permanent benchmark disability. The percentage of disability is 47%. On the very next day, they filed the FIR. In their reply, Delhi Police says I am required for custodial interrogation. I should be given ample opportunity to defend myself.

Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava, representing the Delhi Police, opposed the bail plea by stating that the initial ground for seeking bail was mental illness, but now the plea includes multiple disabilities as a reason. Atul Srivastava also argued that the individual has been changing her stance repeatedly, which justifies the need for custodial interrogation to clarify the inconsistencies and thoroughly investigate the case.

Senior Advocate Naresh Kaushik, representing the UPSC, submitted that it has been accepted prima facie that an offence has been committed, as the individual admitted to providing incorrect information about the number of attempts.

She has abused the process of law, not only before the UPSC but also in the courts of law. Senior Advocate Naresh Kaushik argued that securing public employment unlawfully constitutes not only an offence against the UPSC but also an offence against the entire society. The individual, with full awareness and knowledge, committed an offence by providing false information in her application forms.











