Pakistan-based OTT Platform Vidly TV Blocked In India.

IB Ministry Issues Directions For Blocking Pakistan-based OTT Platform Vidly TV

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday (IB Ministry) issued directions for blocking of a website, 2 mobile applications, 4 social media accounts and 1 smart TV app of Pakistan-based OTT Platform Vidly TV as it had recently released a web-series which was found to be detrimental to national security, sovereignty and integrity of India.

The Government issued the order after the streaming of the web series “Sevak: The Confessions”, said Kanchan Gupta, senior Adviser, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

“Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, using emergency powers under IT Rules 2021, has issued directions on December 12, 2022 for the immediate blocking of the website, two mobile apps, four social media accounts, and one smart TV app of Pakistan-based OTT Platform Vidly TV,” Gupta said in a Twitter post.

He said Government’s action against Pakistan-based Vidly TV follows the web series “Sevak: The Confessions” which was “determined to be detrimental to national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, and public order in the country.”

“Action against Pakistan-based Vidly TV follows the assessment that the provocative and wholly untrue web-series “Sevak” was sponsored by Pakistan’s info ops apparatus. The first of the three episodes was released on November 26, 2022, the anniversary of Pakistani terror attacks on Mumbai in 2008,” Gupta said.



