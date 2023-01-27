IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2023 Soon at ibps.in; Steps to Download Call Letter Here
IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2023: To download the admit card, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration number, roll number, and password/date of birth.
IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) will release the interview call letter for the Probationary Officers/Management Trainee (PO/MT) anytime soon. Candidates who have qualified for the IBPS PO personality test can download their call letter by visiting the official website at ibps.in. To download the admit card, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration number, roll number, and password/date of birth.
For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check and download the admit card.
How to Download IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2023?
- Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) at ibps.in.
- Click on the “IBPS PO interview call letter” download link available on the homepage.
- Enter the login credentials such as registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.
- Enter the captcha code and hit the log-in option.
- Your IBPS PO interview admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and take the printout of the admit card for future reference.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6432 vacant posts will be filled in the participating bank. As per the schedule, the IBPS PO Main examination was held on November 26, 2022. For more details, check the official website of IBPS.
Published Date: January 27, 2023 10:01 PM IST
Updated Date: January 27, 2023 10:23 PM IST
