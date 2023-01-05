IBPS PO Mains 2022 Results Declared At ibps in Follow These Steps To Check Score News
Candidates who will qualify the main examination will be called for interview round. The call letter for interview will be available in January or February 2023.
IBPS PO MAINS 2022 RESULTS: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS PO Mains Result 2022 on January 5, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the mains examination can check the results through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.
The result will be available on the official website from January 5 to January 16, 2023. The examination was conducted in the month of November 2022.
IBPS PO MAINS 2022 RESULTS: STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO CHECK RESULT
Candidates can check the results through the official site by following these simple steps given below:
- Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.
- Click on IBPS PO Mains Result 2022 link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Published Date: January 5, 2023 8:45 PM IST
